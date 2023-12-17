Who is Christian Keyes? Net worth and all about the actor in wake of s*xual harassment revelation

American actor and model Christian Keyes left netizens shocked after he admitted to facing harassment in the industry during his Instagram Live on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The 48-year-old spoke about the unwanted advances and inappropriate behavior from powerful figures in Hollywood.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to s*xual harassment. Reader discretion is advised.

Keyes is a model, who later turned actor and producer. Born in Detroit, Michigan, he has appeared in several small roles on television including Brothers & Sisters, Family Time, and Beauty and the Beast. He played the role of the archangel Michael in the hit CW show Supernatural. He boasts a net worth of $1.5 million.

In his video, Christian Keyes claimed that the powerful billionaire" tried to climb into bed with him and even offered him $100,000 to strip. In his hour-long video, the actor alleged that he took the "scenic route" in his career:

"I didn’t sell my soul or my *ss for success," Keyes added.

The harassment, according to Keyes, goes back 20 years. He also said he hoped people believe him when he names the "shady and predatory" public figure.

"Hollywood is a very scary place": Netizens shocked by Christian Keyes' revelation

As news of Christian Keyes' revelation on Instagram went viral, netizens were quick to express their support for the star. Some comments, critical of Keyes, were shot down, with users asking to show compassion.

Many called him brave for speaking out and for an immediate need for change in the industry. Here are some comments seen on Instagram, under @theshaderoom's post:

More about Christian Keyes

The 46-year-old has also starred in several music videos like The Way That I Love You by Ashanti, Suitcase by Mary J. Blige, and Energy by Keri Hilson. He played one of the leads in The Man in 3B, and the hit TV show Saints and Sinners. Christian Keyes has written 2 fictional novels and his book Ladies Night was adapted into the BET+ drama All the Queen's Men.

In his video, Christian explained that the "predator" had multiple young men "on the payroll." He added that he was scared and had recorded all the conversations and would come forward to the police with the proof.