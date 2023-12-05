“If she’s happy then so what”: Ashanti and Nelly hint at pregnancy after putting their hands on her stomach sparks mixed reactions online

Ashanti and Nelly sparked pregnancy rumors at Nelly's 11th Black and White Ball at St. Louis on December 3, 2023. In an Instagram live video, Ashanti can be seen placing her hands on her stomach. Nelly, too, was seen putting his hand on the same spot, looking at the crowd, and sticking his tongue out.

People in the crowd were left surprised by Nelly's actions. One could be heard saying, "What! Are they having a little boy?," while others could be heard chanting, "seal the deal" as the couple walked off the stage.

The interaction between the two left many wondering if they were subtly hinting at pregnancy rumors. The live video was cropped and reposted by Hollywood Unlocked on their Instagram page, where netizens left comments wondering if the couple was pregnant.

A user expresses happiness for the couple (image via @still_leeshcrazyy2 on Instagram)

Many believe that Ashanti was "just checking her outfit" as video of her and Nelly makes rounds online

Many users took to social media to speculate about the interaction between the couple. While some pointed out that Ashanti was just checking her outfit, others claimed that no one puts their hand on their stomach like that unless they were pregnant.

Some others were also happy for the couple if they were pregnant and took to social media to wish them luck.

A user claims that Ashanti was just checking her outfit (image via @myhaitianhouse on Instagram)

Another user claims that the two were joking (image via @arimilan on Instagram)

A netizen is excited for the couple (image via @rtays242 on Instagram)

A user wishes the couple good (image via @cita.xoxo on Instagram)

Another user claims Ashanti was just checking her outfit (image via @kawoleena on Instagram)

A user wonders if the two were joking (Image via @galesdaughter2 on Instagram)

Another user guesses if the couple accidentally spilled the truth (image via @crowncaprice on Instagram)

Nelly and the singer earlier dated in 2003, broke up, and then got back together earlier this year. Dating rumors about the two began in 2023 when they were spotted holding hands in Las Vegas after the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match at T - Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

However, their reunion went public when in September 2023, when Nelly, during an appearance on Boss Moves with Rasheeda confirmed the dating rumors, saying:

"I think it surprised both of us."

He also said that the time apart helped them heal from past wounds:

"We both were pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more. You could be like, 'Well yo, let me exactly see maybe what they see.'"

He also added:

"We all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. We know we wrong but we going to stand on it, you know what I mean. But we all a victim to that."

On the same day, Ashanti attended the 2023 MTV VMAs, where she flashed a personalized clutch printed with a photo of her with the rapper.