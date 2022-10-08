Who is Crimson Elizondo? Uvalde school district fires officer being investigated for shooting response

On Thursday, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District fired a recently hired school district officer, identified as Crimson Elizondo. This news comes after CNN published a report, which divulged information on her involvement in the May Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.

Months of investigation has confirmed the presence of at least 91 Texas Department of Public Safety officers and 376 total law enforcement personnel at Robb Elementary School when Salvador Ramos went on a shooting spree - over 400 equipped officers who did nothing to stop the attack.

CNN's report revealed that Crimson Elizondo was one of the first Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers to reach the school premises on May 24.

According to CNN, surveillance footage showed Elizondo standing outside the school building with a handgun drawn, just minutes after Ramos started opening fire on the elementary school students.

Later, she was caught standing in a hallway by another officer's body camera. When asked if she had children at the school that day, Elizondo could be heard on body camera footage saying:

"If my son had been in there, I would not have been outside. I promise you that."

Law enforcement officers' delayed and failed response to the shooting that killed 21 people led to the firing of the police chief, and at least seven DPS officers are under investigation for their blatant inaction, including Elizondo.

In an ironic twist, Crimson Elizondo, who is no longer associated with the DPS, was later hired by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District as a police officer responsible for the protection of the very kids who came out of Robb Elementary School alive on May 24.

The CNN report prompted immediate action, and Crimson Elizondo was fired the very next day. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Uvalde school district said:

"We are deeply distressed by the information that was disclosed yesterday evening concerning one of our recently hired employees, Crimson Elizondo. We sincerely apologize to the victim’s families and the greater Uvalde community for the pain that this revelation has caused. Ms. Elizondo’s statement in the audio is not consistent with the District’s expectations."

Texas Governor claims that the Uvalde school district knew about Crimson Elizondo's involvement all along

Citing ignorance, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District on Thursday fired former state trooper Crimson Elizondo from her new position as a school officer.

This response, prompter than Elizondo's own response had been to the Robb Elementary shooting massacre, came just a day after CNN made public that she was under investigation.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, however, claims that the school district knew about Crimson Elizondo's role in the tragedy all along, and that they hired her with full knowledge of the fact that she was under investigation.

He further stated that the school district had reached out to the Texas DPS prior to hiring Elizondo for the position. They were told as early as July 28 that:

“[she] had actions inconsistent with training and department requirements."

At a conference, Abbott told media outlets:

"So that school district had full information about the person they chose to go ahead and hire, and that’s up to the school district — not DPS, not anybody else — to have to own up to the poor decision they made."

The decision to fire Elizondo was met with relief from the families of the deceased and from the survivors who were furious to see her on the school premises.

