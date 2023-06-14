Who is Curren Price? All about the Los Angeles City Councilman facing corruption allegations

On Tuesday, June 13, Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price (72) was charged with ten corruption related crimes. The allegations against Price include two counts of conflict of interest, five counts of embezzlement of government funds, and three counts of perjury. He announced that he will step down from his position as the case is resolved.

The Los Angeles Times reported that authorities began to investigate Curren Price and several other city councilmen in 2019. The corruption probe was launched after authorities began to suspect that Chinese investors were illicitly backing projects around Los Angeles with the help of political figures. Price has also been accused of abusing his position in the city council to help his wife, Del Richardson, who runs a consulting company.

Jon peltz @JonnyPeltz The indictment of LA City Councilmember Curren Price has me thinking again about why it took his office 6 months to provide me two months of calendars: The indictment of LA City Councilmember Curren Price has me thinking again about why it took his office 6 months to provide me two months of calendars: https://t.co/38U0lqQUPY

All there is to know about Curren Price

Born in Los Angeles on December 16, 1950, Curren Price rose in the city's political sphere throughout the 90's. He initially became recognised in 1993, when he began serving as a member of the Inglewood City Council. By the 2000's, he was the chair of the City Council Community Economic Development Committee.

The initial allegations of questionable behavior on Price's part emerged in 2017, when he was accused of marrying Del Richardson before he had finalised his divorce to his first wife. Price also reportedly did not disclose that Richardson had several companies registered in her name.

Price was supposed to say, as he could not be involved in the process if any of these companies applied for contracts with the City Council. He also allegedly misrepresented his wife's income, and voted on several motions which were directly related to his financial interests.

Esotouric's Secret Los Angeles @esotouric So the DA's case is that Curren Price is stupid enough to sell his vote to multiple developers AFTER Jose Huizar was arrested for selling his vote to multiple developers? da.lacounty.gov/media/news/la-… So the DA's case is that Curren Price is stupid enough to sell his vote to multiple developers AFTER Jose Huizar was arrested for selling his vote to multiple developers? da.lacounty.gov/media/news/la-… https://t.co/Ro95wt1J3H

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón condemned Price's alleged actions in an official statement:

"Today's charges against Councilman Curren Price are the result of a thorough investigation into allegations of public corruption. This alleged conduct undermines the integrity of our government and erodes the public's trust in our elected officials," Gascón said.

In 2019, Price was accused of voting for motions that would benefit Del-Richardson's company. He was also accused of taking bribes in order to vote in the favor of other companies.

Liam Dillon @dillonliam



Richardson has been working as consultant in Houston to relocate residents for a massive highway expansion:



twitter.com/dillonliam/sta… Liam Dillon @dillonliam Still can't get over that the Texas transportation department tried to get a Black Air Force vet to sell her house for a freeway expansion by sending her postcards of Che and Frida Kahlo and saying they were promoting civil rights and environmental justice latimes.com/projects/us-fr… Still can't get over that the Texas transportation department tried to get a Black Air Force vet to sell her house for a freeway expansion by sending her postcards of Che and Frida Kahlo and saying they were promoting civil rights and environmental justice latimes.com/projects/us-fr… https://t.co/1pZ7FbhD0H A note on Curren Price's wife Del Richardson who is apparently at the center of today's corruption charges filed against the councilmember.Richardson has been working as consultant in Houston to relocate residents for a massive highway expansion: A note on Curren Price's wife Del Richardson who is apparently at the center of today's corruption charges filed against the councilmember.Richardson has been working as consultant in Houston to relocate residents for a massive highway expansion: twitter.com/dillonliam/sta…

Price, on the other hand, has denied the allegations made against him. However, he said that he is stepping down from his role in order to avoid distracting colleagues:

"While I navigate through the judicial system to defend my name against unwarranted charges filed against me, the last thing I want to do is be a distraction to the people's business," stated Price.

The allegations come as a major shock, as Curren Price was a well-liked councilman known for his support to immigrants and the working class. Authorities have not confirmed whether he was connected to the suspicious activities of Chinese investors which sparked the initial probe.

