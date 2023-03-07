Who was Dana Hyde? Prominent Cabin John lawyer killed by turbulence on business jet 

Cabin John’s Dana Hyde was identified as the woman who died in a plane that suffered heavy turbulence while flying over New England. The National Transportation Safety Board and FBI continue to investigate what happened on the jet that was traveling from Keene, New Hampshire to Leesburg, Virginia.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration database, Dana Hyde and four others were aboard the Conexon business jet. The plane, which carried two crew members and Hyde’s husband and son, was diverted to the Bradley International Airport in Connecticut after experiencing severe turbulence. Hyde was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Saint Francis Medical Center in Hartford. Her husband Jonathan and their son did not suffer any injuries.

The 55 year old’s remains are now with the Connecticut Office’s Chief Medical Examiner.

The NTSB has confirmed that they have interviewed crew members and passengers to determine whether they were wearing seat belts when the plane was hit by turbulence. The cockpit voice and data recorders have been sent to the NTSB headquarters for analysis as well.

According to The Associated Press, the NTSB was looking into a “reported trim issue that occurred prior to the inflight upset.” A preliminary report that will recognize the cause of the unexpected plane death is expected in a few weeks.

Who was Dana Hyde?

Dana Hyde worked as a part-time consultant at the Aspen Institute, a DC-based think tank. The University of California-graduate also served as the co-chair of the Aspen Partnership for an Inclusive Economy.

Dana Hyde also worked as a White House special assistant during Clinton’s presidency. She also served as a senior advisor at the State Department during Barack Obama’s administration. She also became the associate director of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Hyde was also chosen by former president Barack Obama to fill the position of CEO of Millennium Challenge Corporation.

The Georgetown University Law Center-graduate also worked on the 9/11 Commission which investigated the US’s preparedness for the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Speaking about her work at the commission that includes helping to improve national security, Hyde said in the past:

“We should be using every tool in our toolbox to keep our nation safe. Helping economic opportunity appear in places where there is little to be found- helping countries create the conditions for their citizens to start businesses, get new skills, and create jobs- is critical to regional and global stability.”

Speaking about her character, her husband Jonathan revealed to The Washington Post that:

“Her desire to help people was evident in her career choices.”

WMUR TV @WMUR9 Dana Hyde, the former CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, was identified as the person who died after a plane that took off from New Hampshire hit "severe turbulence" late last week. New details were unveiled today: bit.ly/3ZCjRYw (AP Photo) Dana Hyde, the former CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, was identified as the person who died after a plane that took off from New Hampshire hit "severe turbulence" late last week. New details were unveiled today: bit.ly/3ZCjRYw (AP Photo) https://t.co/fnfI6bbSt7

Following Hyde’s death, Jon Purves, a spokesperson at the Aspen Institute, said that the Oregon-native was a:

“Brilliant and generous colleague. The thoughts of our entire Aspen Institute community are with Dana’s family and loved ones.”

Deaths from turbulence issues are relatively rare. However, the Federal Aviation Administrator has warned pilots in the past to be cautious while flying the Bombardier model.

Jonathan revealed that his wife will be laid to rest in Israel as the latter “fell in love with the country, the language, and the people” while working in the country.

Poll : 0 votes