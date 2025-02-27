Who is Danny Mullen? YouTuber "raids" San Francisco City Hall as a fake DOGE worker to pull a prank

35-year-old YouTuber Danny Mullen made the headlines after he "raided" the San Francisco City Hall and pretended to be a DOGE worker to pull a prank. Mullen barged into several offices inside the hall and then demanded computer files from the employees working there. Mullen even shared the video on his YouTube platform.

While it was shared on Monday, February 24, the apparent "raid" occurred earlier this month, as per reports by CBS News. On Tuesday, the group of three people who posed as DOGE workers pulled a prank at The San Francisco Sheriff's Office.

The aforementioned group of three individuals included Mullen who wore a Make America Great Again hat and Dogecoin T-shirt, a henchman, and a cameraperson. The apparent prank looked similar to an incident that transpired at the San Francisco City Hall on February 14. According to the sheriff's department, the three individuals fled the scene after failing to access the official records.

For context, Danny Mullen is a YouTuber, born in November 1989 in the US, and is mostly known for posting funny content on YouTube. According to famousbirthdays.com, Danny has been on Instagram since 2018 and now has about 133K followers on the platform. Meanwhile, on YouTube, he has more than 800K subscribers.

His latest video about raiding that city hall garnered more than 110K views and over 5K likes. The video shared by Danny Mullen has been captioned: "Fake DOGE Prank in San Francisco (Liberal Meltdown)." On February 14, the sheriff's office took to X to address the situation.

"Deputies immediately responded but the individuals had fled the building. The incident is currently under investigation; SFSO is reviewing surveillance and using other investigative tools to pursue leads," police tweeted.

According to law enforcement, the individuals could be charged "under Penal Code 602.1b; those who intentionally obstruct our employees' efforts to serve our residents and visitors may be subject to arrest."

In the 30-minute-long video, Danny Mullen could be seen asking employees about wasting resources

In the recently released prank video, Danny Mullen could be seen barging into offices at the San Francisco City Hall, claiming that he was a worker from the Department of Government Efficiency. Somewhere in the video, he barged into an office where the employee mentioned not being comfortable having Mullen sitting there.

"I'm not comfortable with you wasting tremendous amounts of taxpayer resources, Miss. I'm going to have to put a thumb drive into your computer to see what you've been upto," the YouTuber replied

The employee was then seen refusing to let him gain access to her computer before walking out of the office. Several times in the video, Danny Mullen could be seen asking the employees to let him get access to their computers.

At the 16:45 mark on the video, he could be seen reacting to the news headline that has reported DOGE impersonators barging into the offices at the San Francisco City Hall. The San Francisco Sheriff's Department confirmed that the investigation was ongoing.

No further updates have been found in the case as of now.

