Who was Darcelle? Tributes pour in as world’s oldest working drag queen passes away at 92

The iconic drag queen of Portland, Darcelle, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Darcelle, aka Walter W. Cole, was 92 years old and died due to natural causes.

For the uninitiated, Walter W. Cole performed as Darcelle XV for decades and was the oldest working drag performer. She was also crowned by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's oldest working drag performer in 2016.

News of her demise was shared by her nightclub as they said:

"The family of the club along with her cast and crew are heartbroken to announce that our beloved Darcelle (Walter W. Cole, Sr.) has died at age 92 from natural causes. We ask for privacy and patience as everyone processes and grieves in their own way and at their own pace."

They continued:

"Details of a public memorial will be announced as soon as they are confirmed. All shows at the club's showplace will go on as scheduled per Cole’s wishes. Please join us and celebrate her legacy and memory, thank you in advance for your continued support."

Walter Cole was an Army veteran and Darcelle was his alter ego

Walter Cole was born in 1930 and spent his childhood in northwest Portland. He also served in the Army and was discharged from the military in the late 1950s.

After his retirement, Cole opened a coffeehouse that became a new hip spot. Other than this, he also had a strong interest in acting, which is how his alter ego took over. Shortly after, Cole came out and announced that he was gay.

Cole's alter ego was a glamorous and witty performer who loved wearing shiny clothes and jewelry and lip-syncing to recordings.

Walter preferred she/her pronouns when performing in drag and he/him pronouns while off-stage. In an interview with The Oregan, Cole said:

"If I hadn’t admitted who I was, I’d probably be dead now. I’d be sitting on a couch retiring from … management. Not for me.”

"I am devastated" - Fans mourn world’s oldest working drag queen's demise

Several social media users shared how Cole was a force and legend. They mourned her demise and said they lost a "drag legend."

🌈Jenn💖 @ufpajenn We lost a drag LEGEND today… RIP Darcelle XV… the world’s oldest drag queen… 92 years young We lost a drag LEGEND today… RIP Darcelle XV… the world’s oldest drag queen… 92 years young 💔 https://t.co/gxoM9C52zH

Paul Lander @paul_lander Darcelle, world's oldest working drag queen, dies at 92. In lieu of flowers send boas….. Darcelle, world's oldest working drag queen, dies at 92. In lieu of flowers send boas…..

Wesleigh Ogle KATU @WesleighOgle

I treasure the time I spent with Walter in his home in Portland in 2019. He's so kind, so warm, so welcoming. He is loved by so many. I am devastated. My friend Walter Cole, better known as Darcelle: the World's Oldest Working Drag Queen, has died.I treasure the time I spent with Walter in his home in Portland in 2019. He's so kind, so warm, so welcoming. He is loved by so many. I am devastated. My friend Walter Cole, better known as Darcelle: the World's Oldest Working Drag Queen, has died.I treasure the time I spent with Walter in his home in Portland in 2019. He's so kind, so warm, so welcoming. He is loved by so many. ❤ https://t.co/xzZp0rl18L

Frances Lin @franceslin1215 Remembering #Darcelle : the legendary drag queen passed away at the age of 92. There will be two shows at Darcelle XV tonight. Remembering #Darcelle: the legendary drag queen passed away at the age of 92. There will be two shows at Darcelle XV tonight. https://t.co/0jzE4HU4d2

Robin Smith @robinsmith66 We lost a legend tonight. RIP Darcelle XV. You were the oldest drag queen in the world and we are better humans for knowing you. We lost a legend tonight. RIP Darcelle XV. You were the oldest drag queen in the world and we are better humans for knowing you. https://t.co/2JPrHz1LrL

Álex Maroño Porto @alexmaronho darcelle xv, the oldest living drag queen, just died at the age of 92 in oregon.



i talked to her when i was reporting a story about aging as a drag queen and she was truly inspirational. darcelle xv, the oldest living drag queen, just died at the age of 92 in oregon. i talked to her when i was reporting a story about aging as a drag queen and she was truly inspirational. https://t.co/0fMV8csBa5

Martha Skoien 🌈 @SkoienMartha 🕊️ “Portland icon and female impersonator Darcelle has died. The legendary drag queen was a champion of LGTBQ rights and a pioneering entertainer in Oregon.” thanks for the fun, for inclusion, for serving our city. rest in peace, Darcelle🕊️ “Portland icon and female impersonator Darcelle has died. The legendary drag queen was a champion of LGTBQ rights and a pioneering entertainer in Oregon.” thanks for the fun, for inclusion, for serving our city. rest in peace, Darcelle✨👑🕊️ https://t.co/Al2AJxWBop

It is also important to note that in 2020, Cole's club was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It was the first location in Oregon to be nominated specifically for its significance in LGBTQ+ history. The club has been entertaining people for more than 50 years now.

Other than this, Cole also wrote an autobiography, Just Call Me Darcelle, which was released in 2011. The book describes the life of Cole, his childhood, his experience in the Army, and how he became a drag queen.

