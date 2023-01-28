Who is David Caspe? All about Casey Wilson's husband as actress welcomes baby via surrogate

Actress Casey Wilson and her husband David Caspe recently became the parents of their third child, a daughter. The pair have named her Francis Rose. David Caspe is a writer and producer of films and TV shows and has created shows like Happy Endings, Marry Me, and more.

Wilson disclosed the news while appearing on the podcast B**ch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown on January 26, stating that Francis was born through surrogacy. She then posted some pictures of the newborn on Instagram and the caption stated,

“This is the dawning of the Age Of Aquarius! Our angel Frances ‘Frankie’ Rose Caspe is here!”

Wilson also showed her support towards surrogacy, saying that Rose was more than she could have ever imagined. She added that having Rose has completed the sacred circle of mother and daughter she has always waited for and wishes that her grandmother could see Francis.

Casey Wilson had to undergo postpartum depression when she became pregnant in the past. Wilson stated that she was not ashamed and that there was a medical reason she preferred not to choose surrogacy, but she is happy that she did. She continued,

“It’s been the most profound experience of my life, going through surrogacy. I can’t overstate enough how incredible this woman and friend has been. She’s an angel. Surrogates are angels walking among us.”

David Caspe is famous for being the creator of different sitcoms

David Caspe is a famous screenwriter (Image via Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Wilson's husband David Caspe started his career as a screenwriter with the 2012 satirical black comedy film, That’s My Boy. He then created the ABC sitcom Happy Endings, which aired for three seasons with 57 episodes from April 13, 2011 to May 3, 2013.

His next show was Marry Me, which aired on NBC. The show aired for only one season with 18 episodes from October 14, 2014 to May 14, 2015. Marry Me featured Casey Wilson, Ken Marino, John Gemberling, Sarah Wright Olsen, Tymberlee Hill, Dan Bucatinsky, and Tim Meadows in the lead roles.

He continued to create more shows like Champaign ILL and Black Monday. He gained recognition as the co-creator and executive producer of the NBC sitcom Kenan. The show aired for two seasons from February 16, 2021 to January 31, 2022, and received a positive response from critics and the audience.

Caspe’s last show was the Netflix workplace comedy series Blockbuster, where he was an executive producer. Released on November 3, 2022, Blockbuster received negative reviews and was not renewed for a second season.

Casey Wilson and David Caspe tied the knot in 2014

Casey Wilson and David Caspe first met when the former auditioned for Happy Endings. Wilson portrayed the role of Penelope Aziz “Penny” Hartz in the ABC sitcom.

The duo dated for two years and got engaged in 2013. They tied the knot in May 2014 and their first son, Max Red Caspe, was born in May 2015. Their second son, Henry Bear Caspe, was born in August 2017.

Casey Wilson is well-known for her appearances on TV shows like Burning Love, How I Met Your Father, Drunk History, American Dad!, Grey’s Anatomy, and more. She has been featured in films like The Brothers Solomon, Julie & Julia, Freak Dance, Gone Girl, Long Weekend, The Listener, and more.

