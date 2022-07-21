Who is David Hogg? Parkland survivor thrown out of gun control meeting following outburst

American gun control activist David Hogg was escorted out of a House Judiciary Committee meeting on gun control after he interrupted an on-going session.

Hogg is a political activist and one of the survivors of the February 14, 2018, mass shooting at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He became a core member of the school's student-led gun control advocacy group, Never Again MSD, following the shooting.

On July 20, the House Judiciary Committee held a meeting to deliberate over gun control, which included 2021's Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act and the Assault Weapons Ban Act.

David Hogg ☮️ @davidhogg111 The guns in Parkland, Buffalo, El Paso, didn't come from Mexico. They came from the US, and the shooters were inspired by racist, anti-black, anti-immigrant manifestos that rhyme with GOP talking points.

In the session, a Republican from Arizona claimed that his state's residents should be armed in order to protect themselves from the "invasion" of the "immigrants" who posed a "threat."

To this, Hogg stood up and confronted the lawmaker mid-session, stating:

"You’re reiterating the points of mass shooters in their manifestos.”

David Hogg was removed from the meeting because of his disruption

After standing up for his thoughts, David Hogg did not hold himself back to express his opinion on Andy Bigg's arguments on why the residents of Arizona should be armed.

"The shooter at my high school—antisemitic, anti-Black and racist. The shooter in El Paso described it as an invasion. Guess what? Those guns are coming from the United States of America. They aren't coming from Mexico! You are reiterating the points of a mass shooter, sir."

The officials present in the meeting tried to quit Hogg several times, but to no avail. In the video that went viral on the internet, one of the members sitting in the crowd can also be heard hailing Hogg, shouting, "Go David!"

We have a duty to interrupt white nationalists when they spew harmful rhetoric. We have to, they're using the same talking points as mass shooter manifestos.Here's my reflections and some context.

David Hogg eventually had to be escorted out of the meeting by a security officer keeping watch over the proceedings.

Following the incident, Hogg posted the entire video for his followers on his Twitter account. He captioned the video:

"The guns in Parkland, Buffalo, El Paso, didn't come from Mexico. They came from the US, and the shooters were inspired by racist, anti-black, anti-immigrant manifestos that rhyme with GOP talking points."

The House Judiciary Committee meeting came shortly after President Joe Biden signed the landmark gun control measure.

Dr. Jeff Rabinowitz (VotesBlueIn2022) 💔💔 🇺🇦 @rxjef77 President Biden visiting Wilkes University on Thursday:

President Joe Biden is visiting the Wilkes University campus on Thursday to address reducing gun crime. The president will discuss the recently passed Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and "actions to reduce gun crime,"

The bill, which was introduced by Senator Dianne Feinstein and Rep. David Cicilline, aims to ban assault and semi-automatic arms.

However, the Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act would ban the manufacture, import, and sale of firearms but would exclude those who already own them.

As for David Hogg, the gun safety advocate, along with Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Jaclyn Corin, was featured on the cover of Time Magazine's April 2018 publication.

