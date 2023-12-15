Who did David Sutcliffe play on ‘Gilmore Girls’? Actor claims women should not vote in viral audio, sparks outrage online

Retired Canadian actor David Sutcliffe recently came under fire after he said on his podcast, The Psychosphere, that “women shouldn’t vote.” He was in conversation with Big Little Lies actress Angela Ai on the topic “Masculine/ Feminine” when he made this explosive remark.

As soon as netizens got the heat of David Sutcliffe’s controversial comment, it sparked a mass online outrage, with people calling him out for being a misogynist and s*xist man.

For those unaware, David Sutcliffe is famous for playing the role of an absentee husband and father Christopher “Chris” Hayden to Lorelai Gilmore and Rory Gilmore respectively, in the popular comedy-drama TV series, Gilmore Girls.

“Giving the ick since 2001”: David Sutcliffe faces backlash for his “women shouldn’t vote” remark

David Sutcliffe, in his 36th episode of The Psychosphere podcast (released on Monday, December 11), had a chat with actress Angela Ai on the topic “Masculine/ Feminine.” As part of it, the Foster Boy actress addressed the host and said:

“A lot of times on this podcast, it seems like you… what it feels like you have a hidden thought about something that you want to actually share, but you are afraid that if you share it, it’s gonna be… like people are gonna be… you know…”

Before Angela Ai could finish, Sutcliffe responded with “Like, women shouldn’t vote?” While Ai reacts with a peal of laughter, David added:

“It’s my new one. Hundred percent on that. We need to take away the vote. Look where it’s gotten us! You can’t have women in charge. Women don’t actually want to look at reality, they want to – men, men look at the harsh reality, of a certain aspect of life. Women don’t, they’re not interested in that.”

When Angela enquired what certain aspect of life was he referring to, David Sutcliffe further continued by saying it was the harsh brutality of life and it was men who had the primal nature and thus enjoyed watching “nature videos of lions eating gazelles alive.”

“Like men, men are interested in that, they want to face that, they want to look at that. There’s a truth of nature that’s there,” Sutcliffe noted.

When the guest asked him whether he was generalizing or saying this about “every single woman,” David replied that he was referring to the “majority,” and further reinstated that women should not be voting.

Since his controversial comments went viral, Sutcliffe got called out for his toxic masculinity. Here are some of the reactions from X in this regard.

So far, Sutcliffe has not commented on the backlash. However, this is not the first time he has faced mass online fury.

Earlier, he openly supported insurrectionists who took over the Capitol on January 6, 2021, after Donald Trump lost the elections.

Not only that but he even invited accused s*x offender Andrew Tate on his podcast and discussed the bad side of women’s suffrage, which also earned him severe criticisms before.

54-year-old David Sutcliffe is not only a popular face for playing Christopher Hayden on Gilmore Girls but is also known for notable roles such as Detective Aidan Black in the TV show Cracked, Dr. Leonard Barliss in Proof, and Patrick Owen in I’m With Her, among others.

In real life, he is a far-right, pro-Trump, men’s rights activist, who has now turned into a self-proclaimed life coach.