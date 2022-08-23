Who is David Williams? All about Morgan Radford's husband as NBC anchor set to welcome first child

Morgan Radford and her husband David Williams are all set to welcome their first child together. Radford made the announcement on Today on Monday, August 23, and shared a video collage of how she revealed the news to her family.

Morgan broke the news to her parents by giving them a onesie. Williams' father threw away the onesie and began dancing while he was delivering the good news via ultrasound photos and a onesie.

Morgan told Today Parents that she is excited for cuddles as well as her baby's first words and steps. She went on to say that she is creating an entirely new human being who will be able to be themselves. Radford and Williams first met at Harvard University in 2007. While we already know a lot about Radford, let's learn more about her husband, Williams.

Everything we know about Morgan Radford's husband

Morgan Radford and David Williams have been together since their college days (Image via dawill333/Instagram)

Williams is best known as Morgan Radford's husband. Radford and Williams first met while Radford was conducting an interview with Morgan for his senior research paper at Harvard.

Despite becoming close during their college years, they had to part ways. They hadn't seen each other in a long time until they ran into each other again at a conference in London in 2017.

The couple dated for two years before getting engaged in November 2019. They had planned to marry in 2020, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, they had to postpone their wedding. They exchanged vows in Cartagena, Colombia, in January 2022.

Radford told Today that she feels connected, secure, happy, and in love after her wedding to Williams. Morgan Radford added that their village surrounded, embraced, and fortified them in love, giving them the best day of their lives in the process.

David Williams is currently working as the Director of Policy Outreach at Opportunity Insights. He previously worked at the Mayor's Office in Detroit as a Senior Advisor alongside economic and real-estate development projects.

William has contributed think pieces for publications such as TIME. In February 2020, he co-authored a piece titled ''The American Dream Remains Inaccessible for Many Black Americans. Here’s How We Can Fix That'' with Raj Chetty. He has also been a panelist at various discussion events in Oxford and Cambridge.

Williams graduated from Harvard University. His net worth remains unknown. Williams has approximately 1,616 followers on Instagram, and his feed primarily consists of photos from his daily activities.

