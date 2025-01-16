Who is Dennis Dennehy? Eminem’s spokesperson addresses the rapper’s leaked Ja Rule and Suge Knight diss track

Rapper Eminem's longtime spokesperson, Dennis Dennehy, recently addressed the leaked Ja Rule and Suge Knight diss track. On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Dennehy shared a statement with XXL, explaining that the track was "dated," and "unfinished," and "never meant for public consumption."

On Monday, several unreleased recordings by Em began circulating online. These include collaborations with 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and Anderson .Paak, among others. One track, titled Smack You, reportedly recorded in the early 2000s, took aim at Ja and Suge. Referencing the leaks, Dennehy wrote:

"These leaked songs were studio efforts never meant for public consumption... demos, experiments and ideas that are dated and not relevant so many years later," adding, "(They are) the latest in a line of unfinished material released against artists’ will and without their permission."

Dennis Dennehy is a music publicist who is currently the Chief Communications Officer at AEG Presents.

Dennis Dennehy began working for Eminem in the early 2000s

Per a 2019 press release by AEG Worldwide, Dennis Dennehy began his career in music publicity at Geffen Records in 1992. He began doing tour press for bands like Nirvana and Sonic Youth and climbed up to Director of Artist and Media Relations in 1994. He ran campaigns for artists like Sonic Youth, Rob Zombie, and Aimee Mann, among others.

When Geffen Records merged with A&M Records and Interscope Records in 1999, Dennehy began working for Interscope. In 2003, the company's (Interscope Geffen A&M Records or IGA) Chairman and CEO, Jimmy Iovine, named him the Head of Publicity.

According to an August 2023 article by Billboard, it was at Interscope that Dennis began running publicity for Eminem. He worked with the company for 20 years, running media campaigns for artists like Lady Gaga, U2, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Nine Inch Nails, and Blackpink, among others.

Per the AEG press release, in June 2019 Dennis Dennehy joined ARG Presents as its Chief Communications Officer (also joined the company's Executive Committee). It was announced that Dennehy would continue representing Eminem "for all media and publicity matters."

Ambrosia Healy and Dennis Dennehy (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage)

Per Billboard, Dennis Dennehy married fellow publicist and competitor Ambrosia Healy in early 2009. They share two kids, a daughter and a son. Referencing balancing work and life whilst working (formerly) for competing companies, Dennehy told the publication:

"There are times we’re on the phone and the other one’s listening and you’re like, ‘What are you doing here? Get out of the room. Especially before we had kids, there were like two silos in our house. We always had to be two rooms away from each other."

Henly explained that they have a mutual understanding, as it was their livelihoods that could get affected. They needed to be "trusted by (their respective) employers" and that there were a lot of things they couldn't talk to each other about. Dennehy joked:

"It’s a little cloak and dagger. It’s a little Mr. & Mrs. Smith in our house sometimes."

The couple has lived in Los Angeles in the Hancock Park area since 2006.

About 30 Eminem songs have recently surfaced online

About 30 Eminem songs have surfaced online, some from 20 years ago. A few leaked tracks were demo versions of the rapper's recent songs like Little Engine and Discombobulated.

However, Smack You caused quite the stir for its diss aimed at Suge Knight and Ja Rule. Per XXL magazine, the song was recorded during the height of Eminem's feud with Ja Rule and Murder Inc. In the track, Em alleged Suge was responsible for the murders of Tupac and Notorious B.I.G., rapping:

"I’m holding Suge responsible for the deaths of the two greatest rappers to ever grace the face of this planet."

He also mocked Ja Rule's association with Knight, saying:

"Beggin’ Suge to get him to follow you to all the clubs / But you’re too dumb to see that your publishing’s all he wants."

While the leaker's identity remains unknown, Em's frequent collaborator and Aftermath producer FredWreck called out the culprit in an X post. He warned them that they would be found and "street law (would) apply."

