Why are Live Nation and AEG reportedly refusing to work with Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign on their Vultures 1 tour? Explained

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are two of the best-known modern rap performers, with a collaborative album, Vultures 1, that has charted at the top across multiple countries as well as their careers, with the former being a (in)famous rapper with over several million record sales and dozens of awards under his belt.

With that in mind, it might surprise many that Live Nation and AEG Presents, the largest and second-largest live entertainment companies in the world, have refused to work with the duo, as reported in an exclusive reveal by Hits Daily Double.

According to the publication, sources say that the two companies are reportedly balking at the idea of working with West due to his anti-semitic stance in recent years, as well as displays of Nazi and Ku Klux Klan symbology, which has made him an extremely controversial figure to work with.

It is to be noted that Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ have yet to come forward to confirm or deny the report above, and as such, the news remains unconfirmed as of the writing of this article.

More on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign tour troubles

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are now reportedly looking at Jam Productions as an alternative promoter for the tour. Jam Productions has been in business for more than 50 years and has a reputation as an independent event producer capable of going toe to toe with Live Nation. AEG presents, in some cases, being one of their better-known competitors in the region.

While the report suggests that the two major companies do not wish to work with the duo, they are still scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud 2024 California as part of their Vultures tour program in a special pre-weekend slot.

It has been suggested by sources to the publication in the same exclusive that the festival lineup buyers booked the festival appearance without the go-ahead from Live Nation, which manages said festival.

Kanye West's tour was first revealed via fan posts, which suggested that the singer, alongside Ty Dolla $ign, was looking at an extensive 2-year long tour, with possible destinations including North American cities such as New York City, as well as other venues across the world such as Dubai, The Giza Pyramids, The Great Wall of China, Mumbai and many more.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign released their first collaborative album, Vultures 1, after much delay on February 10, 2024. As mentioned above, the album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as Swiss, Kiwi, German, Canadian, and Australian album charts, among others.