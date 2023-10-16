Who is Derek Rosa? All about the 13-year-old accused of stabbing his mother to death

Derek Rosa, a 13-year-old Florida boy, is accused of stabbing his mother to death just two weeks after she had given birth to a baby girl. Rosa was charged with second-degree murder after he fatally stabbed his mother, 39-year-old Irina Garcia, while she slept beside her newborn daughter, who was unharmed.

Authorities said that Rosa, who called 911 after the incident saying that he had killed his mother, did not provide a potential motive for his actions.

Police said that officers who arrived at the apartment shortly after Rosa notified authorities found Garcia’s body next to a crib with the teen's 14-day-old half-sister, who was physically unharmed. Rosa's stepfather, a truck driver, was in northern Georgia at the time of the incident.

Community reacts as 13-year-old Derek Rosa arrested for mother's murder

The death of Irina Garcia at the hands of her son Derek Rosa has devastated the community, who described the boy as a polite young man devoid of mental health issues. Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez told Law Crime that Rosa, an 8th grader at the iMater Academy Middle School in Hialeah is an honor roll student known to get along with both his stepfather and half-sister.

"People here said he was a good kid and as far as we know there were no mental health issues. We just don't know why he did this. This is heartbreaking, I never would have imagined something like this, a 13-year-old child taking his mother's life. It is a sad story."

Rodriguez said that Derek Rosa called 911 and explained that he had stabbed his mother to death but did not provide insight into his motive for the crime. Meanwhile, a neighbor Marianella Lafaurie, told CBS that the family lived a relatively normal life and did not have any prior run-ins with the law.

"She lived there with a kid who was 13 years old. He was part of a normal family. I never saw arguing or police there before. This is a very calm area. This is the first time I have seen something like this happening. This is the first time I have seen this many police around."

In a statement, the Principal of the Imater Academy Middle School confirmed that Derek Rosa was an 8th-grade student at the school before sympathizing with the family’s plight.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. As this is currently an ongoing police investigation, we are unable to provide any further information at this time. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family involved during this incredibly difficult time."

CBS reported that the teenager was ordered to be held in secure detention for 21 days, pending a hearing on November 2, 2023.