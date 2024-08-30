Who is Eixchel Berroteran? TikTok star details ordeal behind how her stepfather tried to murder her 

Instagram influencer Eixchel Berroteran revealed to her followers that her stepfather Luis Damas attempted to murder her in her Miami apartment. The attack reportedly took place as the latter believed she was the reason he and her mother, Francys Damas, could not be together. He has since remained in jail without bond.

Eixchel Berroteran revealed to her 4.3 million TikTok followers that her 64-year-old father and his wife were married for 13 years before filing for divorce. The now-former couple had been separated for eight months before the attack.

According to the arrest report, which was filed on August 21, 2024, Luis Damas arrived at Francy's residence and began arguing with her and told her that Berroteran was “the reason they could not be together.” This led to him pulling out his gun and making his way to Berroteran’s bedroom, where she tried to avoid him by hiding under the mattress.

The suspect reportedly told her, “I’m going to kill you,” and fired a shot at her, which missed her.

Luis Damas is now facing multiple charges that include false imprisonment, attempted murder, burglary, and aggravated battery with a firearm.

For those uninitiated, Eixchel Berroteran is a 23-year-old social media influencer who hails from Guárico, Venezuela. She had amassed over 700,000 followers on Instagram at the time of writing this article. She took to the social networking site to share graphic images and videos of the attack that included bruises, a bleeding hand, and bite marks, among other injuries and wrote in the caption:

“That night... the worst of my entire Life, God gave me another chance. When missing the shot by INCHES... I was stunned, in shock and with fear to think that those would be my last moments of life; at that moment God gave me the strength to stand and defend myself with my mom, the love we have for each other gave us the strength to control the situation”

Eixchel Berroteran remained active on her social media accounts following the attack

Eixchel Berroteran frequently uploads lifestyle and fashion content on her social media accounts. She frequently gives her followers outfit recommendations and films “Get Ready With Me’s.” Following the attack, she took to her Instagram account to promote Bloom. She has worked with several other brands, including Capelli E Piu and Budare Bistro, among others.

Berroteran’s Instagram account also includes links to her Amazon Storefront and Spotify, Facebook, and TikTok accounts.

While recounting the traumatic experience of her stepfather attacking her, Eixchel Berroteran said online:

“He starts to point the gun at me. I throw myself on the floor and start to yell at him to please not do anything. And in a matter of seconds I hear the gunshots that, I’m not exaggerating, was centimetres away from me.”

Speaking about how she wishes to see her ex-husband face the legal consequences of his actions, Francys said:

“He grabs her by the hair and throws her against the floor. I’m sitting on top of him, that’s why I have several bite marks on my stomach,” Francys Damas said, while raising her shirt to show the bruises. I ask the authorities that this not go unpunished, that the full extent of the law has to be felt here, because we’re talking about it, but there’s many women that have not been able to.”

Law enforcement also revealed that after allegedly attacking Berroteran and Francys, he demanded Francys to help him clean up the apartment. He reportedly asked her to sweep and mop the floor in hopes of removing evidence from the scene.

After he left their residence, Damas also reportedly demanded that the women not file a police report against him by threatening to send a hitman to kill them.

Followers of Eixchel Berroteran now await to learn about the legal proceedings that await the suspect.

