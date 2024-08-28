What did Nick Offerman call Trump? Parks and Recreation actor says he is very “enthusiastic” about supporting Kamala Harris

In a brand-new musical parody video that was released on Tuesday, August 27, the Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman made it clear how he feels about the 2024 presidential race and Republican nominee Trump. He publicly supported Kamala Harris while openly criticizing Donald Trump and calling him names.

In an YouTube video, Proud to Be a Kamala Man, Offerman said to the camera,

“I’m very enthusiastic to be supporting the presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.”

He further sang,

“Cuz there’s no denyin’ Trump’s a f**king d*ck. So I'm proud to be a Kamala man who's quit the GOP. Cause I just can't stick with the man convicted of 34 felonies. And it's time to stand up and face the facts after all the scams and tricks. He's a half-a*sed Putin wannabe.”

Actor Nick Offerman openly rooted for Kamala Harris in the upcoming election

Nick Offerman recently criticised Trump (Image via Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

With a new rendition of his song Proud to Be a Kamala Man, uploaded on YouTube, Nick Offerman made his emotions about Donald Trump very evident on Monday night, August 26. The song created in Kamala's honor, is a mashup of the songs Offerman shared earlier this month on the virtual Comics for Kamala fundraiser.

The actor from Civil War sang the song of his own compositions, set to the melody of God Bless the USA by Lee Greenwood. He then expressed his excitement to support Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz's campaigns during the video's introduction.

The caption of the video read,

“A rousing anthem about a former Republican voter awakening to the crapulent, unelectable qualities of the GOP ticket and instead seeing his way clear to voting for the decency on offer with our charismatic and powerful VP Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor and Top Man Tim Walz.”

In the video, which has already garnered 51K views and 2.7K likes, Nick Offerman wore a T-shirt with a bald eagle on it and sang in favour of Vice President Harris,

“For obvious reasons, there are a lot of Republicans who are suddenly very Kamala-curious. There are all these organizations of Republicans for Kamala, and it's very exciting.”

The actor, who portrayed a MAGA man in Origin directed by Ava DuVernay, added,

“Without further ado, let me offer you a song that’s from the point of view of one of these Republicans, one of these good citizens who formerly was a little bit, blinded by misinformation, who has now found their way to see clear to decency.”

Talking about Trump and pointing out his actions, he further said,

“When he mocked the disabled and war heroes, I thought, well, that's okay. And when he told us to march on the Capitol, I said, yes, sir, point the way. But the cons and lies, the r*pes and rants, all the bullshit laid on thick got me tired of trying.”

Then he asserted that Kamala has momentum and is not a quitter. He further claimed that she also never concealed any nuclear secrets.

Offerman further urged his social media fans to donate to the cause while sharing the video. He included a link to the Democrats' website, asking people to join him in boosting the Harris-Walz campaign's enthusiasm.

The Last of Us star's three and a half-minute performance reportedly collected more than $12,000 for Kamala Harris' campaign, according to the Wrap.

Nick Offerman is the most recent celebrity to support Harris, who assumed the Democratic ticket following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the contest in July. Pink, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, and Lil Jon were among the performers who supported Harris.

Ariana Grande, Barbra Streisand, Carole King, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, and numerous other celebrities have also voiced their support for Kamala.

Meanwhile, neither Harris nor Trump said anything about the video.

