"Jr and Eric are so jealous right now"- Internet reacts as Tim Walz' speech leaves his children in tears 

Kamala Harris’ running mate and Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, induced an emotional response from his family during his speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday, August 21. Tim, who shares daughter Hope, and son Gus with his wife Gwen Walz, moved the audience as he declared his love for his family.

A clip demonstrating the scene that unfolded at the event went viral on X. Tim addressed his family and said:

"Hope, Gus, and Gwen you are my entire world. And I love you."

A teary-eyed Gus got up from his seat right after, clapping his hands while gesturing towards Tim, and proudly asserting, "That’s my dad!" Tim's wife and daughter were also moved to tears as the crowd erupted in loud cheers, addressing the former teacher as 'coach'.

Netizens also had a heart-melting reaction to the emotionally charged moment shared between Tim Walz and his family, especially his bond with his children. Some people compared Tim's connection with his kids to Trump's relationship with his children. One person referred to the former president's sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., adding they might envy Tim Walz's kids.

"Jr and Eric are so jealous right now", wrote one.

"This is what love looks like.. trump can’t even hug his children.. hell can’t even hug his wife", said another.

"MAGA will be making fun of this. I can't even go look. I won't let this ruin my joy", one X user commented.

Several people were especially stirred by Gus Walz's proud reaction to his father.

"His son's reactions have us tearing up over here", wrote one.

""that's my Dad". omg, lump in my throat. how sweet", expressed another.

"If that doesn't get you nothing will", said one X user.

"A man of CLASS and HUMILITY! FAMILY FIRST! Thank you Sir for all you do! This vet will be proudly voting for you this November!", proclaimed a supporter.

Tim Walz gets candid about his struggles with infertility

Tim Walz candidly spoke about his fertility journey with his wife Gwen during his DNC speech. He shared with the audience that he and Gwen had to go through a lot to bring their two children to this world:

"If you’ve never experienced the hell that is infertility, I guarantee you you know somebody who has, and I can remember praying each night for a phone call, the pit in your stomach when the phone had rang, and the absolute agony when we heard the treatments hadn’t worked."

Tim previously revealed on social media that he and Gwen sought the help of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) to birth their two children. Their daughter Hope and son Gus were born in 2001 and 2006 respectively.

Tim Walz and Gwen opened up about Gus’ neurodivergent disorder earlier this month. According to People, the parents started noticing how their son was unlike his classmates and was more drawn to spending time alone or playing video games. They wrote:

"When he was becoming a teenager, we learned that Gus has a non-verbal learning disorder in addition to an anxiety disorder and ADHD, conditions that millions of Americans also have."

However, Tim and Gwen said they did not deem Gus' condition as a "setback", rather they tried to do everything in their capability to lead their son to use his neurodivergence as a "secret power".

In October last year, Tim Walz shared his "Proud dad moment" to celebrate Gus passing his driver's test.

After his speech at the DNC, Tim Walz's wife and children joined him on the stage with a warm embrace and celebrated his VP run.

