Who is Elizabeth Gray? Costco freakout video goes viral as American Fork City Council Utah candidate comes under fire

A woman named Elizabeth Gray recently became a topic of interest on social media when a video of her freaking out at a Costco store went viral. Elizabeth was shopping at Costco, accompanied by a man (most likely a family member), when they both started screaming at a fellow shopper allegedly for not covering their face with a mask.

Gray, who was wearing a black mask and donning purple hair was later identified as a candidate for the American Fork City Council in Utah. In the footage that has now surfaced on the internet, she is heard verbally abusing a man carrying a cart full of Huggies boxes. Initially, the man accompanying her is heard saying repeatedly:

“Get out of here.”

Expand Tweet

Following this, Gray and the man cornered the fellow shopper and threatened him for allegedly not wearing a proper mask. As soon as the footage of her mask-related tirade surfaced on the internet, netizens took to social media slammed her.

Elizabeth Gray is a clinical mental health counselor

According to the official website of American Fork Elections, Elizabeth Gray is a licensed clinical mental health counselor by profession, with years of experience in the field. She is 41 years old and is currently standing as a candidate for the upcoming city council election for American Fork, Utah. Her campaign slogan is "Honoring the past. Preparing for the future."

Previously, she has managed the gaming retailer GameStop’s local store and considers herself to be a community builder having adequate business acumen and leadership skills. She has also been part of several local events and game release parties.

During a recent interview with the American Fork Elections, she stated that if she was elected to the American Fork City Council, she would ensure the safety and accessibility of the streets, improve public transportation, and boost the city’s overall infrastructure.

She also stated how she would try and push local businesses and encourage policies that would help in community development. She mentioned how fiscal and social responsibility will be at the forefront of her decision-making:

“I am dedicated to improving communication with residents, exploring new avenues for engagement…I promise to listen with an open mind and make decisions with integrity, always respecting the values that bind our community together.”

Netizens call out Elizabeth Gray for losing her temper at a fellow shopper at Costco

As soon as the footage of Elizabeth Gray, the candidate running for city council election in American Fork, Utah, screaming at a fellow shopper at Costco, allegedly over masks became viral on social media, netizens held her under fire for losing her temper and making a scene.

Here’s how some of them reacted under the comments section of @libsoftiktok's tweet about the incident.

A tweet asks Utah citizens not to vote for Gray. (Image via X/Ultra Maximus Reviews)

A netizen shows his disappointment regarding Gray. (Image via X/Gavin Newsom (Parody))

A netizen ridicules Gray by calling her an ideal politician material. (Image via X/raf)

A netizen calls out Gray as a tyrant. (Image via X/Scottopia)

A netizen mocks Gray for her level of maturity. (Image via X/Pampa.cro)

A netizen slams Gray. (Image via X/death.)

So far, neither Elizabeth Gray nor her spokesperson has responded to the online backlash. She has been a resident of American Fork since 2019 and goes by Beth in the community.