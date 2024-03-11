Who is Emily Willis? Actress and TikToker in vegetative coma after heart attack

Former adult film actress Emily Willis is currently in a critical condition, following her reported hospitalization on Sunday, February 4. As per TMZ, Willis was transferred from a rehabilitation facility to the hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Willis was reportedly found unresponsive at the facility in Malibu, California. She is currently at the Thousand Oaks hospital, where she has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for additional observation.

Emily Willis, 25, is a well-known TikToker, model, and actress with a large social media following.

Emily Willis set to appear in a horror film

Emily Willis is from the United States. According to IMDb, she was born Litzy Lara Banulos in Argentina. She worked in sales while living and working in San Diego at first. In 2005, Willis, her mother, and her stepfather moved to Utah. She later relocated to California when she was 18 years old to pursue an acting career.

As per sources like Wikipedia, before relocating to Los Angeles at the beginning of 2018, Willis lived in Las Vegas.

As seen on her Instagram account, Emily is set to appear in a sci-fi horror film called Divinity, alongside Bella Thorne. She also appeared in a music video for Slipknot's 2023 track, Hive Mind.

Willis also has a large social media following, with 2.2 million followers on Instagram and 943,000 on TikTok.

Initial reports suggested that Emily Willis suffered an apparent overdose and subsequently went into cardiac arrest. However, her family members refuted the reports and claimed that her early toxicology screen came back negative. Her stepfather, Michael, said that she entered the rehab on her own and was in treatment.

“Regarding the reports of an overdose, we want to clarify that they are not accurate as far as the doctors and my family know. Emily was receiving the treatment and help she needed at the time of the incident to overcome her struggles.”

As per the New York Post, her brother, also named Michael, has launched an online fundraiser to raise money for her treatment. Her family is reportedly unable to access Emily’s bank accounts.

Her brother wrote in the fundraiser,

“Emily remains in a vegetative coma and is fighting for her life. We have been by her side as she slowly tries to recover, but it will be a challenging journey ahead.”

As per the NY Post, her stepfather, Michael, said that Emily Willis is on a ventilator to help her breathe. He added that, although her condition has stabilized, the family is preparing for the worst.