Who was Emmanuelle Debever? Actress who accused Gerard Depardieu of assault dies aged 60 

In a shocking turn of events, Emmanuelle Debever, the renowned French actress, passed away at 60. Her death was announced in the media on December 7, 2023. She was in the news lately because she accused renowned French actor Gerard Depardieu of s*xual assault.

The news of her death, reportedly by suicide, comes on the same day as the broadcast of an explosive investigative documentary on Depardieu. The Paris prosecutor's office has initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Debever's death.

She was reported missing by her partner on November 29 and subsequently found by paramedics after jumping from a bridge into the Seine River in Paris. Although she was brought to the hospital, she did not survive. The exact date of her death remains undisclosed, but news of her demise was shared with the media on December 7.

Emmanuelle Debever was the first to accuse Gerard Depardieu of s*xual assault publicly. Her ordeal with the actor dates back to the filming of Andrzej Wajda’s 1982 period drama Danton, where she claimed Depardieu assaulted her when she was just 19 years old. Debever bravely shared her traumatic experience in the recently aired France 2 documentary titled Gerard Depardieu: la chute d’un ogre (Gerard Depardieu: The Fall of the Ogre).

Emmanuelle Debever is popular for her contribution to French Cinema in the late 1980s, know more about her

Emmanuelle Debever, born on August 8, 1963, in Marseille, France, was a talented actress known for her contributions to French cinema during the 1980s. She gained recognition for her roles in notable films such as Danton (1983), where she portrayed Louison, the young wife of Gerard Depardieu's revolutionary leader, Georges Danton.

In addition to her work in period dramas, Debever showcased her acting prowess in the psychological thriller A Brutal Game (1983), directed by Jean-Claude Brisseau. Her performances reflected her versatility and marked her as a rising star in the French film industry.

Tragically, Emmanuelle Debever's promising career was overshadowed by her brave decision to speak out against s*xual assault. She became the first actress to accuse Gerard Depardieu of such misconduct, recounting an alleged assault that occurred when she was just 19 years old during the filming of Danton.

Danton actor Gerard Depardieu has been embroiled in legal troubles and indicted in 2020

Depardieu has been embroiled in legal troubles, having been indicted on December 16, 2020, regarding r*pe and s*xual assault allegations from a 2018 lawsuit filed by actress Charlotte Arnould.

The case, initially dropped in 2019 due to a lack of evidence, was reopened in 2020, leading to criminal charges being filed in December of the same year. Despite the legal proceedings, no custodial measures have been taken against the actor.

In the documentary, Hélène Darras, another French actress, also came forward, alleging that Depardieu s*xually assaulted her during the filming of Disco in 2007. Darras filed a police complaint, describing the actor's inappropriate behavior, including grabbing her by the waist and making unwelcome advances.

Depardieu faces numerous allegations, with more than a dozen women accusing him of s*xual misconduct in an investigative report published by Mediapart in April.