Who was evicted from Big Brother 25 tonight? Episode 40 details explored

Big Brother 25 is down to its final three, with Cirie Fields being evicted two days ago and episode 40, which aired on November 5, showing yet another houseguest being sent off. Bowie Jane won her third HoH competition this week and was put to the task of nominating two fellow houseguests for eviction.

All the contestants participated in the final Veto Competition, winning which would give them invaluable power to hold at this stage in the game. The one who emerged victorious was the only person allowed to vote, making their decision the final one.

Spoiler warning: The following article contains events from episode 40 of Big Brother.

Bowie Jane nominated Felicia and Matt to go up on the block. After they all gave it their best, Jag Bains won the Power of Veto. Since his vote was the only one that counted during elimination, he sent Felicia packing, leaving the final three.

Bye, Felicia... literally: Big Brother episode 40

Big Brother season 25 has been a long-running one and has served numerous controversies that have made it to the headlines. Cirie Fields bid farewell to the house recently, bringing the group down to four, leaving her strongest ally, Felicia, to fend for herself against the strong trio of Matt, Jag, and Bowie.

Bowie Jane had won the HoH challenge for the week, which automatically made her immune from the elimination that was aired on November 5. However, she was still eligible to compete in and win the Power of Veto. While Felicia was her most obvious target for the chopping block, it wasn't an easy decision to nominate one of her own. After much deliberation, Bowie nominated Matt.

The final four—Bowie, Jag, Matt, and Felicia—competed in the last Veto Competition of the season. It was each player for themselves, since winning this power would make them the ultimate decider of who makes the cut to the final three and who gets the chop.

This challenge presented all of them with jumbled-up incidents from the show that they were tasked with aligning to the days they took place. Once done, the contestants had to hit a buzzer. Jag came out on top, making this his seventh Veto win of the season.

Considering that Bowie was immune, the only people vulnerable to elimination were Big Brother's veto nominations, Felicia and Matt. Felicia was aware that she was outnumbered but tried to persuade Jag to remove Matt. Matt and Jag had been thick as thieves since the start of the competition, and Felicia's chances of continuing on were starting to look more bleak.

When it was finally decision time, Jag appreciated the game both contestants had played and then went on to vote for Felicia, evicting her. After being evicted, Felicia spoke with Julie, expressing that she was prepared for it.

Big Brother 25 is nearing its end, and it's only a matter of time before the winner of the attractive sum of $750,000 is announced. From a house full of competitors, they've whittled down to three. The trio that stuck it out together through the game will now go up against each other for the final title.

Big Brother episodes air on Tuesdays and Sundays at 9 pm ET on CBS.