Big Brother 25 Week 12 Veto Spoilers: Winner revealed

Big Brother 25 has, over the past few weeks, seen the underdogs take centerstage, raking in victory after victory, and week 12 was no different. One of the contestants, in particular, has now become a frontrunner and is gaining great power, strengthening his way forward to the finale.

Jag Bains was the Invisible HoH for the previous week, which meant he was allowed to compete for the position this time too. There was also a double Veto win that week, with Jag and Blue claiming the powers. Jag was starting to seem almost invincible.

Spoiler warning: This article contains details from the Big Brother live feed.

Now, Jag Bains is on a winning streak, gaining incredible momentum when the house is already down to its final 7. The Invisible HoH, who competed this week too, won the Head of Household title, yet again. All houseguests, apart from Cirie, competed in the Veto Competition, and Jag emerged as the winner again, securing five consecutive wins.

With immense power to control the game, Jag is unlikely to use his advantage, considering he has already announced his plans of targeting Blue and has also managed to sway many voters his way.

Big Brother 25: Underdog Jag Bains has cemented himself as the top dog

Jag Bains has, on several occasions, barely escaped elimination, but he has now flipped the entire script of the game, by emerging triumphant in five competitions in a row, and seven in total. Big Brother 25 currently has seven contestants remaining, and the next episode will feature a double elimination, cutting the finalists down to five.

Week 11 showed Jag Bains win the power of the Invisible HoH as well as the Veto. Since he had the advantage of invisibility, he was allowed to compete in the next week's HoH as well. Of course, he did so, and it comes as no surprise now that he also won it. Jag has proven himself as one of the strongest competitors, with a formidable alliance and the ability to sway the majority of votes.

All remaining Big Brother houseguests competed in the Week 12 Veto Challenge, except for Cirie. The live feeds showed that America and Blue were on the block, and unfortunately, neither of them managed to save themselves. Jag Bains, also the week's HoH, was announced as the winner of the Power of Veto. Given that they're close to the finale, any decision he makes will be game-changing.

Since Blue was initially Jag's target, and she's still vulnerable to elimination, Jag may not actually need to use his advantage. He's been playing a clever game and discussing his thoughts with the other guests, almost certain that Matt and Bowie will use their votes to evict Blue. With the majority of votes on his side, Blue's elimination is near inevitable.

Further, since the upcoming episode will throw a double whammy at the houseguests, sending two of them to the jury house, Jag's spot in the competition could be in danger too. In the event that Cirie and Felicia attempt to knock out the frontrunner of the season, their two votes could still very well send him packing.

Jag Bains, the powerhouse of the week, was shown discussing his plans for the upcoming Veto meeting with everybody but Blue. All guests, including Cirie and Felicia, seemed to be in agreement, although they did not state it explicitly.

Big Brother 25 is now popular for its vote flips, so the contestants could have real alliances this time around. However, they could also just be using smart game-play to win. There's no telling which way the tables will turn, until the meeting airs.

Big Brother 25 will whittle the competition down from seven to the final five with a bombastic double elimination in the upcoming episodes. While there may be some serious stand-outs for potential winners, the nature of this game has proven time and again that one episode can change everything. Tune into Big Brother season 25 episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.