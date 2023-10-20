Who went home on Big Brother 25 tonight? (Week 11)

Big Brother 25 entered comic week, and one house romance led to the destruction of another in the latest episode that aired on October 19. Jag Bains was secretly named as the new Head of Household, and Week 11 also dangled massive, game-changing power, awarding two Veto Challenge wins. Bagging the victories were Jag Bains and Blue Kim, who had the potential to flip the script yet again, sending off strong competition.

Spoiler warning: This article contains events from the latest Big Brother episode.

After escaping eviction by the skin of his teeth on numerous occasions, Cory Wurtenberger was eliminated after being put on the block with his game and romantic partner, America Lopez. The competition is getting down to the wire with only seven houseguests remaining and an impressive prize at stake.

Big Brother 25: Week 11 sees the end of a showmance with Cory's elimination

Big Brother 25 Week 11 threw a double whammy at the houseguests by handing more power to two houseguests than the season ever has before. A double victory was up for grabs in the Veto Challenge, where all eight remaining houseguests were required to compete. Jag secured one win, and Blue the other. This worked out perfectly for their strategic Big Brother game plan.

Underdog Jag Bains had cemented himself as a tough competitor over the past few weeks with consecutive victories. He was named the week's HoH but was meant to keep it a secret.

Initially, the Invisible HoH put Blue and Felicia on the block, but it eventually led to the eviction of the "kid" of the house and also one of the biggest masterminds, Cory. In the end, he found himself on the block, up against America.

Since Jag now had a majority of the power, having won the invisible HoH competition and also the physical endurance part of the Veto Challenge, he had the ability to switch the script of the game with one snap. After winning, he floated his idea of backdooring Cory and America, with the remaining houseguests, also intentionally blowing his own cover and informing them he was the HoH.

During the decision-making time, Blue chose to take herself off the block, and Jag nominated America to replace her. Following this, he used his power of Veto, to put Cory up on the block, right alongside his showmance partner. Neither of them took it well, but Jag had his reasons. With the game now down to eight, Cory's well-thought-out tactics were beginning to falter.

The Big Brother man had cleverly used his age to allow fellow houseguests to underestimate him through the competition, but he was calling the shots and even managing to completely flip the game with his alliances and this strategy. Once people started to pick up on this, he quickly became a target. His bonds were clouded with betrayal, and his motives were thought to be selfish.

Cory tried his best to turn Blue against Jag by pointing out how he was the one to put her on the block in the first place, which she agreed to and confirmed she would mull over. Threatened by Jag and Matt's wins in all competitions, Cory also pitched himself to Cirie and Felicia, stating that he would help keep them safe and that if they had strength in numbers, Jag and Matt wouldn't stand a chance.

Cirie also cited that her time after Jared and Izzy's elimination had been rough, and she wasn't feeling the competition anymore, especially after she had received the Superhero punishment.

Before the final voting, Cameron and America both made their pitches in front of host Julie Chen, and the houseguests made their decision. America won unanimously and Cory was evicted with a 5-0 loss.

In his exit interview, the Big Brother ex-contestant told Julie that he understood why Jag made the decision but he was not expecting America to be put against him. He spoke fondly about the rest of the journey.

Big Brother host Julie Chen announced that the houseguests would be facing a double eviction in the upcoming week, which would leave only five people to battle it out for the $750,000. Currently competing are Jag, Matt, Blue, Cirie, America, Felicia, and Bowie. Big Brother episodes air every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.