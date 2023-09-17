Big Brother 25 Veto spoilers (Week 7): Winner revealed

Big Brother 25 has wrapped up its seventh week, and yet again the Veto Competition has come bearing a game-changing victor. It's always twists galore with the franchise, especially since the houseguests of this season have been introduced. The latest to get the chop was Izzy Gleicher, with Cameron Hardin as HoH and Jared with the Power of Veto, but a fresh week meant someone else could finally take over.

Spoiler alert: This Big Brother article contains details from the live feeds, which are yet to be aired.

Jared Fields was announced as HoH and nominated America and Corey for the block. They were joined by Jag, Cameron, and Bowie. Jag Bains had reached the brink of elimination a few weeks ago when he went up against Red Utley, but has now come out on top, winning the Power of Veto.

Big Brother week 7 Veto Challenge: An underdog wins the power

The 25th season of Big Brother has Veto victors flipping the entire course of the competition every chance they get. Drawing in audiences with its unpredictability, week 7 delivered drama and edge-of-the-seat moments in abundance.

With Izzy Gleicher's exit, the trifecta of Cirie, Felicia, and Izzy had officially ended, leaving the Big Brother duo uncertain of their path ahead.

Following her elimination, Jared was chosen as Head of Household, potentially giving them the chance to fight another week, considering his relationship with Cirie.

Prior to the commencement of the Veto Competition, Cirie told Jared that if Cameron won the power again, he should put her up on the block. With the recent controversy surrounding Cirie, she believed her association with Jared was getting him a bad reputation in the house too, and that she would be aiding his game by stepping out.

It is highly unlikely that Jared would do anything to adversely affect the game his mother is playing.

Izzy's eviction also brought the spotlight back on Jag, who was not on the best terms with Cirie, Jared, and Felicia, who were controlling a big part of the game.

Cory pulled out Jag's name, as the household's choice, to compete in the Veto Challenge against Cameron and Bowie, and the new HoH's nominees, America and Cory.

Cory and America were unsuccessful in getting themselves off the block, with Jag Bains reigning triumphant. Jared and his romantic interest, Blue, naturally knew they've added another week to their Big Brother stay.

Along with them, America and Cory celebrated his win too. This signals a potential shift in alliances, heading into decision time.

With Jag likely to take one of the HoH's nominees off the block, the focus of the contestants could be to send Cameron home.

Cameron has proven himself time and again as one of the toughest competitors of the season, winning the HoH title and the Power of Veto several times. His current vulnerability to eviction could spell the end of his journey on Big Brother.

Jag's ultimate choice will be revealed soon as all the houseguests now rally behind him, to help move the game their way. Big Brother will return on September 17, at 10 pm ET on CBS and can be live streamed on Paramount+.