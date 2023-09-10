Big Brother season 25 week 6: Veto spoilers 

Last week, Big Brother delivered an unexpected eviction, some rude awakenings, controversy, and a ton of drama. It was undoubtedly one of the most gripping weeks in the history of the show. The preceding episodes drew a wedge between the unbreakable bond of Red and Cameron, since Cameron used his Power of Veto to save himself, leaving Red to be evicted. Cameron then went on to win the Head of Household title for the second time, gaining immunity for the upcoming week.

Warning: The following Big Brother article discusses events from the live feed, that are yet to be aired and contains spoilers.

The houseguests were taken by surprise when the HoH nominated Izzy and Felicia to go up on the block, straying from his original plan. An almost tit-for-tat moment occurred during the Veto competition when Jared came out triumphant, in Cameron's duration as HoH, which was the exact opposite of the past challenge.

Big Brother week 6 Veto competition: The one where the tables turn

Now in week 6 of season 25, Big Brother has continually provided global audiences with thrilling challenges and edge-of-the-seat scandals. The last episode instigated fans to take to the internet to view their opinions, as there was the use of a slur in the case of Jared. Viewers also believed the network had edited Cory's vote during Red's eviction, suspecting foul play. To the surprise of many, Jared continued in the game.

With Cameron as the week's HoH, his next steps were unpredictable, considering he'd picked a bone with pretty much every other houseguest except for Red, who was now evicted, in part because of him. Cameron himself was someone the contestants were gunning to remove, but now that he holds the power, if there's one person who'll stay in the Big Brother house to play another week, it's Cameron.

The franchise's live feed revealed the nominations and winner of the Veto competition, which took place ahead of tonight's episode airing. Big Brother's new HoH was approached by fellow houseguests throughout the day, all in an attempt to not have him place them on the eviction block.

Cameron, when originally discussing his plan, had mentioned Blue and Jag as his targets, but as he did during his first stint as HoH, he changed his stance right before decision time.

HoH Cameron puts Izzy and Felicia on the chopping block. (Images via Insatgram/@bigbrothercbs)

Cameron nominated Izzy and Felicia, who are some of his strongest competitors. He holds the solid trifecta of Izzy, Felicia, and Cirie responsible for the eviction of his strongest ally, Red. Stating this as his reason, he picked his nominees. Cirie escaped the block, since she had a conversation with Cameron prior to his decision, reassuring him that while Red may be gone, she will be his support system. Izzy also expressed how she was upset about the HoH's decision.

Other nominees for the Big Brother Veto competition included Matt Klotz, Jag, and Jared, picked by Hopper.

Unfortunately for Izzy and Felicia, neither of them managed to get themselves off the block, as Jared emerged victorious. The former Big Brother HoH had said he wouldn't be using the power in conversation with Blue, despite Cameron hoping he would. His final choice will only be revealed on the airing of the episode, but speculations are that his foregoing this chance to switch the game, could result in Izzy and Felicia remaining on the block.

Nobody in the house, apart from Izzy, knows for certain that Jared and Cirie are related. Having this information could pose a threat to the mother-son duo, moving forward. He is also aware that Cameron has three targets in mind, including Cirie, and if he were to save either of the two up on the block, there is a high likelihood the HoH would choose Cirie as his renomination.

Big Brother's Jared could very well begin rallying for his mother's closest allies to be sent home, in an attempt to save her.

As there's already enough waiting to unfold, host Julie Chen hinted at a big upcoming announcement in the following week, that would mark a change in the way the jury has been functioning, although what the twist will be, remains unclear.

Big Brother season 25 will return with more scheming, manipulation, and new alliances with episode 17, which is set to air on September 10, 2023. The show will be available to watch on CBS at 8 pm ET and can be streamed live on Paramount+.