Big Brother 25: How Cirie may leave Jared behind to become the most hated contestant

Tensions are continuously rising in Big Brother season 25, and with each week, a new houseguest finds themselves in the line of fire. Controversy comes in abundance for the cast, as fans regularly take to the internet to express their disdain and strong opinions. Last week, the recipient of the hate was Jared Fields, who then handed the torch over to his mother, Cirie Fields, in week seven.

Both mother and son were called out for their insensitive language, and with her mastermind gameplay, Cirie surpassed Jared in claiming the title of Big Brother 25's most hated contestant. The Survivor alum recently cemented her spot when she said Jag looked "scary" without his turban on.

This came across as racist to both the cast and viewers, who started questioning where Big Brother really draws the line about what is acceptable and what isn't.

"He looks so scary": Cirie talks about Jag in Big Brother 25

Big Brother 25 has proven to be one of the messiest seasons of the franchise, making it increasingly tough for the audience to develop a liking for any one contestant. Lewd comments have been thrown around casually, and disputes and arguments involve almost all houseguests. The seemingly fabricated voting system has also received criticism from viewers.

Luke Valentine was immediately evicted from the show after his use of the N-word, but Jared used the R-word on America just a few weeks later, and not only was he not instantly removed, but he also survived eliminations. This caused an uproar on the internet, with fans demanding that the network hold him accountable for his behavior, as they did with Luke.

While Jared's scheming and plotting continue on Big Brother, his mother, Cirie Fields, has now found herself in the hot seat.

Cirie's latest vote flip potentially led to Red's eviction. He felt like he'd been double-crossed by her, and his strongest Big Brother ally, Cameron. While he understood the fix Cameron found himself in, he was disappointed in Cirie's choices since she had previously made a commitment to him, stating that as long as she was still in the game, Red would be safe.

Shortly after the heart-wrenching betrayal, the issue with Cirie's ignorant remarks resurfaced as she mentioned in a conversation with Felicia, that Jag looks "scary" without his turban on. She also went on to compare his looks with those of a fellow houseguest, Kaysar. This statement infuriated fans, who took to social media to berate her, labeling the incident an act of racism.

While speaking to Felicia, Cirie wondered if Jag was in fact 25 years old and calling his turban a "thing," she said:

"When he take that thing off, he looks so scary. I don't think he's 25."

She then commented:

"I wonder if he is secretly related to Kaysar. Wouldn't that be crazy?"

Since Kaysar and Jag's beliefs are rooted in different religions, with the former being a Muslim and the latter Sikh, fans believed that the comparison was an ignorant one.

While some fans of the Big Brother starlet tried to justify her intentions, most only saw this event in black and white. They saw two people who made incredibly inappropriate remarks, in consecutive weeks, neither of whom faced any consequences for their comments.

With Jared having won the Power of Veto and deciding against using it, fans suspect this could be an attempt to save his mother, who he is certain will be evicted if he were to take either Izzy or Felicia off the block. This means that both perpetrators could potentially make it through yet another elimination, and get out scot-free.

Fans react to Cirie's comments about Jag

The chaos has only increased Big Brother viewers' concerns about the quality of television that is being delivered, leaving them in disbelief at the lack of action taken by the network. Cirie has taken the lead in the race for fan-least-favorite, owing to her poor behavior and conduct over the past few weeks.

Several individuals took to social media to react to her calling Jag "scary" and condemned her for being "toxic."

While fans wonder what is to become of these events, they predict that the ultimate decision, despite the audience's persistent efforts, will most likely be favorable towards the duo.

Fans can stay updated with the Big Brother houseguests' shenanigans by streaming the live feed on Paramount +. The next episode of the show is set to air on September 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.