"Don't buy it, cut her lose": Big Brother 25 fans call Cirie out for playing Cameron

Recent live streams of Big Brother season 25 featured quite a few twists and turns. Jared became the HOH in week 5 and nominated Cameron and Red for the elimination. While Jared's main target was Cameron Hardin, the latter won the veto power and saved himself from elimination.

In the following round, Jag and Red were nominated to be sent home, and the latter was soon eliminated. Additionally, Cameron's game plan came to light when he became HOH in week 6. This came after he was crowned HOH in week 4 when he won the Pressure Cooker challenge.

The next step after winning HOH is to nominate two houseguests to be eliminated. Although Cameron has been seen planning and plotting to maintain the power, Cirie turned heads during the recent live feed when it was time for Cameron to nominate two contestants.

Before sharing the contestants' names, Cameron spoke to each housemate to learn their perspective and which side they supported. His conversation with Cirie left him feeling reassured that she had always been by his side and just wanted to support him.

However, Cameron didn't realize that Cirie was just playing him in order to prevent him from nominating her. The incident became the talk of the town online and several fans took to social media to react to the same.

"Cirie needs to go" - Fans react to how Cirie escaped nomination in Week 6 of Big Brother 25

In the latest live streams, Cameron spoke to Jared Fields before revealing the nominees. It is important to note that Fields wanted to eliminate Cameron during week 5 of Big Brother but expressed his willingness to be on Cameron's side.

After this, Cameron mentioned to Bowie Jane that he wanted to nominate Blue Kim and Jag for the elimination, and if one contestant got saved through veto power, he would nominate America. He did not reveal his main target during this conversation. When he had to finally reveal the name of the nominated contestant, he mentioned Izzy Gleicher and Felicia Cannon.

He stated that the only reason he mentioned names like Blue Kim and Jag while speaking to Jane was because he knew that if someone asked her, she would reveal the information to them. Apart from this, what shocked viewers was Cirie convincing Cameron that she was on his side when in reality, she did not support him.

After this Big Brother live feed, fans began reacting to how well Cirie played the game and escaped nomination.

The challenge for veto power is currently pending, and if Izzy Gleicher or Felicia Cannon survives, Cameron will have to nominate another contestant. Currently, he believes that Cirie is on his side, but what the future holds will be revealed in the upcoming episode of Big Brother.

16 episodes of the show have been released so far and the synopsis for the series reads:

"Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000."

The Big Brother 25 houseguests are America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, and Cirie Fields.

CBS will air the next episode of Big Brother season 25 on September 10, 2023.