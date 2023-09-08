Big Brother 25: Red or Jag? Corey's eviction vote has everyone baffled

Aired on September 7, episode 16 of Big Brother 25 has sparked discussions among fans due to a moment involving Corey's vote during the eviction round. While the broadcast presented Corey voting for Red Utley, some fans have pointed out a discrepancy. Observations suggest that Corey's lips appeared to say Jag, even though the audio clearly stated Red.

Expand Tweet

However, it's important to note that even if Corey had voted differently, the outcome of Red Utley's eviction would have remained unchanged. Red had garnered a majority of eviction votes, making Corey's vote non-decisive overall.

The incident has raised questions about CBS production and the authenticity of the live episodes. Fans are not just debating the vote but are concerned about the transparency and credibility of Big Brother 25's production process.

There is yet to be an official statement from CBS or the producers. As of now, this lack of clarity has only intensified the discussions among fans. Many are eagerly waiting for an official response to shed light on the matter and provide some resolution to the ongoing debate.

Every vote counts in Big Brother 25, but Corey's became the talk of the town

During the eviction process in Big Brother, housemates cast their votes to determine who will leave the house. As Corey cast his vote, fans quickly noticed and discussed the difference between his lip movement and the audio. Many believed they saw Corey's lips form the name Jag, but the audio broadcasted Red.

Some fans question the episode's authenticity, wondering if any editing involved. They seek clarity on why there might be a need to alter Corey's vote, especially when the overall voting trend was in favor of evicting Red.

While evictions are routine, Corey's vote turned the routine into a riddle. (Image via Twitter/Thisgirljuno_/Leftist_logical/Mikeyi99

The online community, especially on platforms like Twitter, has been buzzing with reactions to this incident. Notable tweets from X users (Formerly Twitter) such as @Tidweezy and @Brittanyalomar highlighted the voice-over discrepancy.

Tidwell questioned if others caught the voice-over on Corey's vote, suggesting he might have said "Jag".

Expand Tweet

Alomar echoed a similar sentiment, noting the difference between Corey's lip movement and the aired audio.

Expand Tweet

Another significant voice in the debate came from @Big Brother Gossip, a prominent figure in the Big Brother 25 fan community. Their tweet was more direct, demanding an explanation from CBS Big Brother. They raised the possibility of the audio of Corey saying "RED" being spliced with a video of him saying "JAG."

Expand Tweet

Adding to the discussion, information about Corey's past came to light. Zach Wurtenberger, Corey's brother, mentioned that Corey had a speech impediment as a child, particularly with pronouncing "r" words. This detail led some to consider that Corey's vote might have been misinterpreted due to this past challenge.

With the next episodes of Big Brother 25 on the horizon, fans are eagerly tuning in not only for the usual drama and gameplay, but also in anticipation of any acknowledgment or clarification regarding the Corey vote incident.

If CBS chooses to release an official statement addressing the controversy, it will be a significant move toward addressing the concerns of their dedicated audience. Until then, the speculation and discussions are set to continue, keeping fans engaged and Big Brother 25 in the spotlight.

Poll : Whom did Corey Vote? Red Utley Jag bains 0 votes