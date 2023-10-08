Big Brother 25 Veto spoilers (week 10): HOH and winners revealed

Big Brother 25 has been home to too many controversies, especially related to the use of inappropriate, colorful language, including Cirie's comment about Jag's turban. Now, in the series' 10th week, these scandals have been put on the back burner, with everyone's eyes on the prize.

Meanwhile, two players got a chance to avenge themselves and used it brilliantly. Week 10 also introduced a new, unexpected Head of Household, and had yet another Veto competition featuring Zingbot and the OG game of OTEV, with a game-changing winner.

Spoiler alert: The following Big Brother article contains events from the live feeds of week 10.

Those competing for the title of this time's HoH were thrown into a challenge called "Humili-gram," and Bowie Jane emerged as the victor. She nominated former clique members Felicia and Cirie to go up on the block, where they were joined by America, Matt, and Jag. Against the odds, Jag bagged the Veto win, leaving him with the power to flip the plot of the competition on its head.

Big Brother week 10 spells trouble in the household

Week 10 threw yet another curveball at Big Brother's most solid duo, Cirie and Felicia. The latter had just made it through elimination by the skin of her teeth and would be in a tight spot if she landed there again. The HoH challenge titled "Humili-gram" was played by all, except Cameron. Here, houseguests were to make guesses based on little data and warped photos of old guests.

The competition ended with Felicia and Bowie securing the same score. They then faced off for the tiebreaker, and with her first-ever challenge triumph, Bowie came out on top. This was Bowie's opportunity to get even for the time she was kept in the dark, by her most formidable former allies, Cirie and Felicia, during Red's elimination. She did just that and sent them both to the chopping block.

Randomly picked to also compete in the Veto Challenge were Jag Bains, America Lopez, and Matt Klotz. Bringing back the old-school musical chairs game of OTEV was the host of the evening, Cory, and special guest Zingbot. None of the houseguests on the block were able to escape, as underdog Jag Bains earned the victory.

Big Brother's Jag now has the golden chance to use his power and replace one of the contestants on the block with Cameron, potentially eliminating the biggest threat of the season. On the other hand, he could instead use the chance to get revenge against Cirie and Felicia by not letting them beat the block for the remarks they made or the times they swayed opinions to get him unanimously eliminated.

Since it was Matt's Power of Invincibility that saved Jag, Matt is most likely to be in the clear from eviction.

Jag, Matt, and Cameron, aka the Fugitives, were an unbreakable trifecta. However, before the start of the challenge, Big Brother's Jag was seen discussing with HoH Bowie how, if he won, he could save Cirie or Felicia, and backdoor Cameron. Bowie has nothing against Cameron but was seen considering it too, owing to Cameron's incredible gameplay, which could pose a threat to her later.

The past two weeks on Big Brother were extremely turbulent for Cameron Hardin. After being eliminated in week 8, he resurrected his game and returned in week 9, just as most houseguests were about to breathe a sigh of relief. Cameron had survived several targeted eliminations, won the most challenges, and even won HoH right after getting off the block.

When he returned, he won both HoH and the Power of Veto. Cameron's back, but how long will he survive this time? Fans will have to tune in to the show to find out.

Jag's final decision will be revealed soon, and the Big Brother 25 audience could be in for the biggest plot twists of the season. The next episode will air on October 10 at 8 pm ET on CBS and can be streamed live on Paramount+.