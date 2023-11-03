Who is Fatboy SSE married to? Rapper under fire as assault footage video goes viral

Rapper, comedian, and social media celebrity Fatboy SSE is reeling under fire for a viral video that shows him allegedly assaulting his wife Tiana Kimbrough. The shocking footage of the alleged assault was caught on camera and now the video of it is doing the rounds on the internet.

In the video, Fatboy SSE was seen going to a nail parlor where his wife Tiana Kimbrough was getting her nails done. At that time, they both argued over a key and the rapper started assaulting Tiana by pulling her hair and pushing her. The nail expert was also heard yelling that she was going to call the cops.

As the video went viral, Tiana Kimbrough addressed it and said that her rapper husband is always trying to act like a gangster. She also said on her Instagram Live:

"He's always talking crazy like he's gangster"

For those unaware, the rapper and Tiana Kimbrough have been married for four years and are parents to three children. The couple also appeared on the reality TV show Couple's Retreat as they wanted to address issues in their relationship and wanted to work on them.

Fatboy SSE and Tiana Kimbrough married in 2019

The singer of popular diss track Fu*ck Burger King got married to Tiana Kimbrough in 2019. The couple, in 2020, even shared a loved-up post to mark their first anniversary. They shared several pictures, saying they loved each other and that they would do everything to stay loyal to each other.

For those unaware, Tiana Kimbrough is also a popular celebrity on Instagram. She is a model who was born on October 25, 1997, in Moreno Valley, California. She garnered popularity on social media as she started sharing content on Instagram in 2019.

On the other hand, Fatboy SSE, whose real name is Tyriq Thomas Kimbrough, has been news for the wrong reasons earlier as well for selling drugs, including marijuana and cocaine, and was jailed for it.

After he was released, he started working at Chipotle, and later, in 2015, he started releasing music and soon started to get fame through that. Over the years, he has released several songs, including Boo*ie Trap, Found Myself, and 12 Days, among others.