Who was Fort Bragg named after? Fort Liberty back to original name with diffrent origin story

North Carolina military base Fort Liberty's original name, Fort Bragg, is to be restored this year. The Army post near Fayetteville was originally named after 19th-century US Army officer Braxton Bragg, who fought in the Mexican-American war as an Army general and the Civil War as a Confederate general.

Locals named the North Carolina Army base Fort Bragg in Braxton Bragg's honor in 1923, until 2023, when former President Joe Biden renamed it 'Fort Liberty.' Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized the renaming process on Monday by signing a memorandum, as reported by CBS News on February 10.

However, this time around, the base will be named after World War II veteran Roland L. Bragg. Pete Hegseth said Roland was awarded a Purple Heart and a Silver Star for his gallantry during the Battle of the Bulge. Furthermore, as per CBS, Pentagon Press Secretary John Ullyot said in a statement:

"This decision reflects the installation's proud history of honoring selfless service and sacrifice in defense of the nation."

The Secretary of Defense also posted a moment online that captured him signing the order, as he captioned the X post:

"Bragg is back! I just signed a memorandum reversing the naming of Fort Liberty back to Fort Bragg."

Pete Hegseth had previously disapproved of renaming US Army bases named after Confederate generals. In a 2024 promotional book tour for The War on Warriors, Hegseth said while addressing the then-Fort Liberty:

"We should change it back, because legacy matters. My uncle served at Bragg. I served at Bragg. It breaks a generational link."

According to NBC affiliate WCNC-TV on February 10, officials did not share details regarding Roland L. Bragg's whereabouts or the duration of his service. Information about Roland is also reportedly unavailable in military databases that are accessible to the public.

Trump previously mentioned the restoration of Fort Bragg's name

In 2023, after an initiative from the Defense Department to rename Army bases named after Confederate servicemen, Fort Bragg was renamed Fort Liberty.

As per AP News on February 11, General Braxton Bragg, whom the installation previously honored, was reportedly a slave owner and was disliked by many, including his fellow soldiers and subordinates. Braxton Bragg was also reportedly responsible for losing some vital battles during the Civil War.

Meanwhile, the North Carolinian installation would now stand to honor another Bragg, unrelated to the history of General Braxton Bragg. According to CBS News, when new names for the Army post were being shortlisted in 2023, Roland L. Bragg was considered as well. However, it was ultimately named Fort Liberty back then.

During a presidential campaign rally in Fayetteville in October last year, Donald Trump criticized the 2023 name change. He said at the time:

"We did win two world wars from Fort Bragg, right?"

Trump then told the crowd:

"We're gonna get it back. We're gonna bring our country back."

Fort Bragg was one of the nine military bases that were renamed in 2023 by the Naming Commission. The renaming in 2023 cost around $6 million, as per the commission's evaluation. Meanwhile, the estimated cost to change its name for a second time is not yet known.

