Who is Hajime Sorayama? Acclaimed artist calls out Beyonce, accuses her of stealing his artwork for the Renaissance Tour 

Beyonce was recently called out by Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama for allegedly appropriating his work without consent during her renaissance tour. Sorayama has worked in Hollywood producing visuals for sci-fi films before becoming an artist known for creating feminine robots.

The Japanese artist, who has collaborated with talents in the music industry, took issue with Beyonce regarding one of her looks featuring a futuristic robot on a Renaissance tour.

In an Instagram post On December 11, Hajime Sorayama shared five images, including one of Beyonce in futuristic gear on her Renaissance tour, and called out the Formation singer, accusing her of appropriating his work without his consent.

“Yo @beyonce, You should have asked me ‘officially’ so that I could make much better work for you as like my man @theweeknd.”

Sorayama referenced The Weeknd as they had recently collaborated on a robotic centerpiece for the singer’s stage design during the After Hours Til Dawn tour in Europe.

Hajime Sorayama's post about Beyonce sparks divided reactions online

Hajime Sorayama (Image via Hajime Sorayama/Instagram)

A new celebrity feud involving a prominent Japanese artist and possibly one of the greatest singers of this generation appears imminent in the entertainment industry. On December 11, in an Instagram post, Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama called out Beyonce over one of her looks during a Renaissance tour that allegedly mirrored one of his works.

Beyonce in Renaissance Tour (Image via Hajime Sorayama/Instgarma0

Per his bio, Hajime Sorayama, who graduated from Chubi Central Art School in Tokyo in 1969, worked in advertising before he ventured into Hollywood, where he helped produce visuals for sci-fi films.

Soroyama, who is vaunted as a contemporary artist across the world, is known to produce artwork that seamlessly blends futuristic mechanical structures with female sensuality.

In a recent IG post, Soroyama insinuated Beyonce failed to ask for his consent before using his art, noting that if they had collaborated he could have produced better work like he did with artist The Weeknd.

Comment byu/No-Neck-212 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/No-Neck-212 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

In a span of a few hours, the post has garnered over 40,000 likes. However, social media users were divided in their opinions regarding the post. While some agreed that the credit was due, others indicated that Sorayama and Beyonce had derived their inspiration from Fritz Lang’s 1927 film Metropolis. The Vixen, a former contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race said:

“You and whoever made her headpiece drew from the same Metropolis inspo. Doesn’t make anyone a thief, certainly not Beyoncé.”

Comment byu/No-Neck-212 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Another user, @Jtl19, backing Beyonce wrote that her look was an archive Mugler piece inspired by the movie Metropolis, noting the singer also wore the same headgear during the 2007 Bet Awards.

“She’s wearing Thierry Mugler based on an archive Mugler look that referenced metropolis. Were you this incensed when she wore a similar headpiece in 2007 at the BET awards?”

Comment byu/No-Neck-212 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/No-Neck-212 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/No-Neck-212 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Meanwhile, several others took issue with Sorayama for publicly airing his grievances six months after Beyonce debuted the look in her Renaissance tour. A social media user, Jaytbull, commented:

“I understand you feel like your art has been imitated and copied by her but this visual has been out for months (6+ months) so to now have outrage about it. Seems like a reach for something or a grab at something. Even though Metropolis has been imitated by so many people.”

As social media users continued to establish their stance, Beyonce has yet to respond to the allegations.