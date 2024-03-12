Who is Hannah Barron? All about the Instagram viral star amid feminine accent controversy 

Alabama social media influencer Hannah Barron is clapping back at comments about her femininity. Recently, she took to X to respond to comments about American women not being ladylike. This comes after a fellow internet personality ridiculed her voice and hobbies.

Social media personality and journalist Sameera Khan took to X on March 9 to share a video of Hannah Harron working on house construction. While addressing the same, Khan said:

“This accent needs to be illegal, and women should be banned from doing manual labor like this. There is NOTHING feminine about American women. American women are literally men.”

At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed over 60 million views.

In response, Hannah Barron shared a video to put Sameera Khan’s beliefs on blast. She assured followers that she was comfortable with who she was and did not care about what others thought about her. Barron said:

“I just think it’s hilarious because I grew up as the weird kid in high school who hunted and fished too much because back then it wasn’t cool for women to hunt or fish, or the whole country lost out. And I’m so proud of all the women in the outdoors now who are making that more cool or popular.”

Hannah Barron went on to share that she had been helping her father build houses since she was 15 years old and that everyone must “embrace their own individuality” and not worry about what anybody else has to say.

Hannah Barron is also called The Catfish Girl

Hannah Barron has amassed over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. The nature influencer has earned the moniker The Catfish Girl online for her interest in fishing, noodling, and bow fishing.

She often uploads content on social media that includes herself enjoying nature, outdoor activities, and her love for hunting. One of her pinned posts on Instagram dates back to January 2022, when she shared her pride in hunting her first caribou and her second biggest blue deer with her minigun. She also reportedly jumped out of a helicopter and was suspended over a lake.

In another pinned Instagram post, she shared her challenge of hunting her first elk. She frequently uploads posts of her hunting journeys on Instagram. At the time of writing this article, Barron had not addressed the controversy yet again.

However, Khan took to X to respond to Barron’s recent X video. Khan said:

“Yes, make a video responding to an ‘irrelevant’ critic and then whine about being bullied in high school for completely legitimate reasons?”

As she continued to bully Barron online, Khan claimed that American men should become “passport bros” as American women are filthy. Khan also claimed that the most ideal woman in America was former First Lady Melania Trump.