Pokimane can't believe that Melania 'kisses' Trump, gets called out for being pro-Biden

Imane Pokimane Anys has reached a point where no matter what she tweets, be it in terms of sharing an opinion or making a light-hearted joke, she is bound to face the wrath of the online community.

The 24-year-old recently made a return to active streaming and has already found herself embroiled in quite a few controversies, ranging from her Vtuber debut to her alleged 'transphobic' comments a few days earlier.

It appears that Pokimane just can't catch a break, as another recent tweet on her personal Twitter account seemed to poke fun at US President Donald Trump's recent COVID-19 diagnosis:

does this mean melania kisses trump :/ — imane (@imane) October 2, 2020

The Twitch star's tweet was obviously meant to be a humorous take on the POTUS and his wife, Melania Trump, as she expressed aversion to the fact that the FLOTUS actually kisses him.

While some managed to make light of the situation, a large section gave her tweet a political tinge as they began to call the streamer out for allegedly being pro-Joe Biden.

Pokimane receives criticism... again

Pokimane is no stranger to controversy, having had her fair share of fiascos over her career.

Be it the recurrent issues with her simp fans to her feuds with fellow content creators, 2020 has been especially rough to the Morocco-born star. Despite being one of the most famous streamers on the planet, Pokimane has often experienced the perils of fame like no one else.

Soon after she tweeted about the Trumps, several responded with their hilarious takes on the situation:

However, one particular user called her out for allegedly being a Joe Biden supporter:

Why is every streamer pro Biden like what is he gonna do for us — Alex Knauer (@AlexKnauer1) October 2, 2020

Another corrected him and stated that she might just be anti-Trump, which does not necessarily signify a person being pro-Biden:

It's not that they're pro Biden they're anti trump — Damian Thorne (@Damian_thorne34) October 2, 2020

Anti trump does not mean pro biden — Alex (Scarcro) (@Trumpkin1806) October 2, 2020

This single tweet soon escalated into a debate on the political scenario of the nation, which was probably not the intention of Pokimane's tongue-in-cheek remark.

It just goes to show that if you're Pokimane tweeting in 2020, the saying 'treading on thin ice' will need to be paid heed to.