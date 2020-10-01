Pokimane is now being accused of being a 'transphobic' after joking about 'attack helicopter' gender

Right from the beginning of her career, Pokimane has often been accused of having too many simps in her fanbase. Simps are men who can a bit too supportive and overvalue women. Many of her fans are branded as 'Simps', and are said to like her only because of her looks.

Pokimane herself has talked about her ‘Simp’ fans in the past. While there have been situations when she wasn’t happy with her fans and thought that they were disrespectful, she has always had a positive approach towards ‘Simps’.

In a recent appearance on the ‘The Misfits’ podcast, Pokimane said that calling people ‘Simps’ can be obnoxious, and that it discourages men from being kind to women on the internet. Of course, she admitted that her opinion might be a bit biased, as she herself, has gained quite a bit due to such fans.

Pokimane defends her 'simp' fans, instantly gets called a transphobic

She recently took to Instagram to defend ‘Simps’. The argument was similar to the one she made on the Misfits podcast. As you can see below, she wants people to stop calling men ‘simps’ for simply being decent people. She says that calling people ‘Simps’ was funny two years ago, but that it isn’t anymore.

The issue that arose was that she referred to people as ‘male, female, attack helicopter, other’. The term ‘attack helicopter’ was quickly called out as transphobic, as people asked her to stop ‘invalidating’ trans people.

ah i knew pokimane was transphobic :) it’s 2020, attack helicopter aint fucking funny. stop invalidating trans people. pic.twitter.com/raw0bcTf7O — 𖤐 ⤿ ⌜ shepherd ⌟ (@grimtarot) September 29, 2020

Of course, one person who simply never misser an opportunity to make fun of Pokimane is Keemstar. He called Pokimane an ‘edgelord’, and posted the following on Twitter.

Pokimane becoming a Edgelord is not what i expected in 2020 pic.twitter.com/YWM5KV23eW — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 30, 2020

Now, Pokimane’s intentions were to simply talk about the term ‘Simp’ and call out people who continued to use it. It is no secret that quite a few of her fans are accused of being Simps. People had even blamed Pokimane’s fans for Leafy’s YouTube ban, and thought that they had mass-reported him to support their favorite streamer.

Regardless, once she was called out, Pokimane headed over to Instagram again to post an apology on the matter. She admitted that she had missed a mark, and that she was sorry, to everybody that she offended or hurt. Further, as you can see below, Pokimane even shared a link to donate to a homeless black trans-women fund.