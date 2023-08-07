Who is Ian Watkins? Details explored as paedophile Lostprophets singer reportedly "fighting for life" after being stabbed in prison 

A news has come to light that Ian Watkins, the former Lostprophets singer, who is currently serving a 29-year prison sentence for child sex offences, has been attacked while behind bars. According to The Mirror newspaper, the disgraced rock star was stabbed in HMP Wakefield, where he is being held. The incident occurred on Saturday, August 5, 2023, and the Prison Service has confirmed that the police are looking into the matter.

The Prison Service further said that,

“We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.”

The Mirror further reported that Ian is currently battling for his life and the incident took place on Saturday when he was taken hostage by three other inmates, shortly after 9 am. During the incident, he endured both stab wounds and beatings. Fortunately, after around six hours, prison officers were able to free him from the clutches of his captors.

Dr Brobenheimer @KorgTheBronan Ian Watkins getting stabbed in the throat has brought us almost as close to world peace as the initial release of Pokemon Go did in 2016

Ian was the lead singer of Lostprophets band. In the late 1990s, Lostprophets emerged on the music scene with a fresh sound, blending alternative rock, nu-metal, and pop-punk influences. Ian Watkins, known for his charismatic stage presence and distinctive voice, became the face of the band. Lostprophets achieved commercial success with hit albums like Start Something and Liberation Transmission, and their anthemic tracks earned them a loyal fanbase.

However, in November 2013, Watkins' child s*x offences shocked the whole world. Investigations revealed an unimaginable web of depravity. He pleaded guilty to 13 charges, including the attempted r*pe of a baby, conspiracy to r*pe, and possession of indecent images of children.

Ian Watkins was known for his charismatic stage performances and he amassed a devoted fanbase at that time

Ian Watkins is a former Welsh musician who gained notoriety as the lead singer of the rock band Lostprophets. Born on July 30, 1977, in Pontypridd, Wales, Watkins was known for his charismatic stage presence and distinctive vocals, which contributed to the success of Lostprophets during the late 1990s and early 2000s. The band achieved commercial success with several hit albums and singles, amassing a devoted fanbase worldwide.

However, Watkins' promising musical career took a dark and disturbing turn in November 2012, when he got arrested on charges related to child s*x offences. Shocking revelations emerged during his trial, leading to public outrage and condemnation.

He pleaded guilty to several heinous crimes, including the attempted r*pe of a baby and possession of indecent images of children. In December 2013, Watkins received a lengthy prison term of 29 years, with a requirement to serve at least two-thirds of the sentence before being eligible for parole.

Judge described Ian as a detrimental paedophile in 2013; here’s all you need to know about his imprisonment

In December 2013, Ian Watkins faced trial alongside two female accomplices, who were also found guilty of sexual offenses involving children. The court proceedings revealed horrifying details of Watkins' actions, leading to public outrage and condemnation.

At that time, Ian Watkins received an indeterminate sentence, with a minimum term of 29 years, effectively meaning he would spend decades behind bars before being considered for parole. The judge, Mr. Justice Royce, described him as a "determined and committed paedophile" and highlighted the severe nature of his crimes.