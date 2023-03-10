Who is Jacqueline Ma? Teacher of the Year arrested for misconduct with 13-year old

The National City Police Department in California announced on Thursday, March 9, 2023, that they had arrested Jacqueline Ma. The Teacher of the Award winner was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual exploitation of a minor. Discretion is advised.

According to the New York Post, 34-year-old Jacqueline Ma is a sixth-grade teacher at National City's Lincoln Acres Elementary School. Reportedly, relatives of Ma's students stated that she maintained extensive contact with members of her class.

The family members initially thought that the teacher was maintaining contact with the victim over text because she was supposedly a caring teacher. However, over time, they began becoming suspicious of her intentions.

03 @7dXRXE7PaG9abaj @kbmakeslemonade She use to be my basketball coach @kbmakeslemonade She use to be my basketball coach

Jacqueline Ma is currently facing six felony charges related to inappropriate conduct with the 13-year-old.

The school district she worked in announced that she is no longer with them. They also said that they are seeking a replacement for her.

Jacqueline Ma was voted one of the top five teachers of the year in 2022 in San Diego

According to her LinkedIn profile, Jacqueline Ma has extensive experience as a teacher, and was involved in lesson planning and classroom management strategies. She was awarded the Teacher of the Year award in 2022 while working in San Diego, California.

When she'd won the award, Ma had stated that maintaining close relationships was crucial to her teaching strategy, according to NBC7. The parents of Ma's students said that they initially believed that her close relationship with her students was what helped her get good results in the classroom.

However, a former student's sister commented on how she became increasingly concerned about it over time. Aileen Carillo, the older sister of one of Ma's students, said:

“She would go to my brother’s games in Tijuana every weekend. She went to one of his birthday parties, everything."

Aileen said that she asked her mother why the teacher was constantly texting the former's brother. Jacqueline was in contact with the student's mother as well, but Aileen recalled that the teacher was constantly checking up on her brother.

Carillo initially believed that it was nice that the teacher really cared. She noted that while she has had a lot of impactful teachers, they "didn’t have to be that close.”

The National City Police announced that a parent of the 13-year-old victim expressed her suspicions to authorities on March 6, 2023. The following day, investigators developed probable cause to arrest Ma while she was on campus.

In an official statement, District Superintendent Leighangela Brady said that they are only aware of one victim in the case. Authorities confirmed that the victim no longer goes to the school where Ma teaches.

Brady said that they are aware that the entire school community is stunned by the news. She added that while the school district is cooperating with law enforcement, that is all they can say about the issue as the investigation is still pending.

Brady further noted:

“We will continue to do everything possible to keep our students’ safety, needs, and education first and foremost."

Jacqueline Ma has currently been released on a $100,000 bond. She is expected back in court on March 14, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes