Who was James Caroll? Friends pay tribute as Brookside actor 'dies suddenly'

Hollywood actor James Caroll has sadly passed away. The star's sudden demise was confirmed by his shocked friends on social media, sending scores of fans into mourning.

Many have taken to social media platforms with heavy hearts to bid farewell to Caroll. The soap star, who made a name for himself in the 80s, is best known for his long-running role as Brian "Bumper" Humphreys in Brookside.

James Caroll's untimely demise

James Caroll's sudden death has left many fans reminiscing about the joy he brought when they watched him on TV. Prior to this time, Caroll reportedly had a history of health complications.

Caroll suffered bouts of pneumonia in 2020, but after treatment, the actor was out of the woods and on his path to full recovery. Other than this, Caroll was also suffering from a fatal condition that affected the arteries in his brain.

I was lucky enough to work with this amazing man on so many fun projects

I'm so sad to announce the passing of my good friend James Caroll who many of you will know as Icepick from my movie Unit Eleven. I was lucky enough to work with this amazing man on so many fun projects. RIP my brother and please give our Carl a massive hug for me in heaven.

It is understood that the arteries were prone to rupture at any time. Presently, no cause of death has been stated. James Caroll's life was not without challenges, yet he remained optimistic throughout. Apart from Hollywood, Caroll also explored showbiz as a musician. He formed the music group 2 Toned with his pal, Alan Taylor. In his tribute to the actor, Taylor poured out his heart, describing Caroll as his "amazing friend, mentor and brother."

He reminisced on their 12-year stint as band members and performances at over 850 shows. Taylor referred to their moments on stage as "sensational," while adding that more quality time was spent on music, laughing, traveling and reveling in the good times.

More of James Caroll's friends and fans took to Facebook and other social media platforms to share heartfelt tributes and celebrate all that he stood for. A moving tribute read:

"Good night god bless to one of the finest gentlemen on this planet it was a [sic] pleasure to watch you perform and become great friends."

One person referred to Caroll as an absolute legend noting, "that the world had truly lost an amazing man." A second friend expressed their shock while extending their thoughts and condolences to the family of the deceased. More farewell messages poured in:

"Rest in peace pal. Thanks for the shows and laughs. Deepest condolences to family and friends. Surely a showbiz star will twinkle brighter now."

"RIP Brother Jim! The mentoring, friendship, ridiculously late night shoots and limitless laughs will stay with me forever!"

Another tribute read:

"Lovely memories of growing up together, so many laughs and funny times in school, you were truly a lovely man and had time for everyone, thinking of your family at this sad time. Rip Jimmy."

James Caroll's career trajectory

Caroll burst into the Hollywood scene in the 80s and got his first taste of fame through his long-spanning role in Brookside. He maintained his role as Brian "Bumper" Humphreys from 1988 until 1991.

In 2009, Caroll released a YouTube documentary where he appeared alongside his wife Justine and their children. The actor opened up about how he had been living with his health condition and staying focused on his family.

At the time, Caroll shared that he and Justine had been together for 13 years, and they had fun and were full of life. Caroll indicated that he was glad he had Justine and their kids despite his condition.

He added:

"If I died tomorrow, I'd be a happy man. I wouldn't be up wherever I was, I wouldn't be bitter about it, because in life and experience and stuff like that, I've had just such good fun and such an amount of love and good times."

James Caroll's last known acting role was recorded in January 2022. The movie star played Mary Taylor's friend, Bob Colin, in Coronation Street.

