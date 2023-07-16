Who is Jane Birkin? All you need to know as singer and actress dies at 76

Social media users were left grief-stricken as Jane Birkin, the popular Anglo-French singer and actor, passed away at the age of 76.

Widely known for her popular song, Je T’aime, the singer was found dead by her caregiver at home.

Her representatives have said that she was not keeping well after she had suffered a mild stroke in 2021. She had broken her shoulder in March 2022, after which she cancelled a series of shows and trips.

Jane Birkin, born in 1946, gained massive popularity after 1966 when she starred in Kaleidoscope and Evil Under the Sun. Moreover, she was the inspiration behind the Hermes Birkin bag, which was launched in 1984, after Hermes chief executive Jean-Louis Dumas and Jane discussed finding the “right” bag being a tough task.

Jane Birkin was married to John Barry and had three kids: More details about singer

Jane Birkin was born in 1946 to an actress and naval officer. Raised in Chelsea with her brother, Andrew Birkin, Birkin attended Miss Ironside's School in Kensington and Upper Chine School. Having started her career through her popular song, Je T’aime, Birkin was also a popular actress.

Furthermore, she was also the face of many brands and was seen in movies like Death on the Nile, Baby Alone in Babylone, Lolita Go Home, La Pirate, and Love on the Ground. Most of her movies and songs from 1960 to 2000 were massive hits. Thereafter, she again started recording songs like Beauty, Have You Fed the Fish, etc.

Talking about her personal life, Birkin first married John Barry, a popular British Composer, in 1965, but the marriage lasted only three years. The couple also welcomed a daughter, Kate Barry, in 1967, who tragically passed away in 2013.

Birkin was then involved in a 12-year relationship with Serge Gainsbourg. The couple shared a daughter, Charlotte Gainsbourg, before parting ways in 1980. She was then in a relationship with Jacques Doillon, a popular French director, and had a daughter, Lou, with him in 1982.

The actress and singer had a home in Britain but mostly resided in Paris. She won many awards, like the OBE, Silver Lion Prize and the Japanese Order of the Rising Sun. She was also nominated for many accolades and was one of the jury members of the 1985 Venice Film Festival.

Social media mourns passing away of Jane Birkin: Tributes explored

Renowned actress, singer and fashion icon Jane Birkin has left a void in the hearts of fans worldwide as news of her passing reverberates through social media. As her friends and family announced her passing away, here's how fans, followers and friends showered their tributes:

estel imane @REGINAVGEORGE rest in peace to one of my idols, jane birkin. 🤍 you will forever be remembered.

carleigh @remainsoflilies no other person has simultaneously impacted fashion, music, and film the way she has. she'll be sorely missed. we've lost an international treasure and icon today... rest in peace, jane birkinno other person has simultaneously impacted fashion, music, and film the way she has. she'll be sorely missed.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates Jane Birkin has passed away at the age of 76.

ً ً @di0rgasm rip to the forever iconic jane birkin

Kea @jacquemusx Rest in Peace to Jane Birkin 🖤

chiaara💒 @churchofysl rest in peace to jane birkin, an internal style icon. a white tee, blue jeans and a wicker basket will forever be yours. ❣️

At the moment, the family has not shared many details about her funeral and memorial services. However, fans continue to grieve the loss of the talented actress and singer.