Who is Jennifer Young? Tattooed rock n' roll fan confirms she is the mother of Dave Grohl's love child

Los Angeles native Jennifer Young confirmed to The Post on February 21 that she is the mother of Dave Grohl’s child. This comes after Grohl revealed on Instagram in September that he was fathering a child outside of his marriage. Grohl is already a parent of three other children.

Ad

As per The Post, Jennifer Young is a 28-year-old Florida-born rock and roll fan who currently resides in Los Angeles with her and Grohl’s child. The news outlet also reported that the child’s last name is Grohl, as per obtained records.

As per Page Six, Jennifer Young refused to reveal the name of her seven-month-old daughter “because there’s some really angry fans” and that “protecting her [the baby’s] identity is really important."

Ad

The Post also noted that the child is being raised in a modest house.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Page Six reported that both Dave Grohl and Jennifer Young were in New York City over Valentine’s Day weekend. The former was performing at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary concert. However, it remains unclear why Young was present in the city or whether the two met up.

The celebrity news outlet also reported that Young’s former classmate described the tattooed mother as “quiet” and “very pleasant” but was shocked to learn about Young’s connection with Dave Grohl.

Ad

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her”— Dave Grohl shared a statement about his love child back in September

On September 11, Foo Fighters band member Dave Grohl took to Instagram to announce that he was fathering a child with a woman who was not his wife. In his statement, he stated that he was doing everything he could to regain the trust of his family. His official statement read:

Ad

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Ad

Ad

Grohl shares daughters, Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, with his wife, Jordyn Blum. The couple tied the knot in 2003.

As per People Magazine, Grohl’s affair was reportedly really “rough” on Blum and subsequently led to her taking off her wedding ring and keeping it off following the affair. A source also told People Magazine:

“Jordyn is focused on her own life and her girls.”

The source added:

“Her mind is not on her marriage though. She doesn’t trust Dave.”

Ad

Ad

At one point, Dave Grohl reportedly hired a divorce attorney but later dropped the lawyer in November in hopes of fixing his marriage with Blum.

As of the time of writing, Grohl had not released a statement regarding Jennifer Young’s identity becoming public.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback