Who was Jimmy Bell? Exploring the legacy of late Rangers FC kit man as he dies at 69

Rangers legendary kit man Jimmy Bell passed away at the age of 69 on May 2, 2022. The club paid tribute to Bell, who is considered a cult hero among fans and a fixture at his boyhood club.

According to sources, the deceased had life-threatening health issues that caused him to deteriorate while damaging his internal organs.

The club released a statement which read:

“'Rangers Football Club are today devastated to announce the death of our much-loved, legendary kit man, Jimmy Bell. Jimmy, who has served the club for over 30 years and been a friend and confidant to numerous generations of players and staff, will be so sadly missed by everyone.”

Exploring the legacy of Jimmy Bell

Rangers Football Club paid tribute, calling Jimmy Bell "A True Ranger. Simply The Best."

Jimmy Bell devoted his entire life to the Rangers Football Club. He worked under managers ranging from Graeme Souness to Giovanni. Rangers chairman Douglas Park reiterated Bell's importance to the club and his constant presence, having "witnessed some of the best days in our 150-year history." Bell stood by the club at their lowest and showed selfless dedication regardless of the task at hand.

Praising Bell, the chairman called his worth ethic "unrivaled." He said,

“He put in countless hours of practice and game preparation for each training session and game. He loved working for his boyhood club because no job was too big or too small for him.”













Oswalds Bar noted: "Jimmy Bell dedicated his life to Rangers, players have came and gone but Jimmy was simply part of our foundations. Our thoughts go out to his family & friends. A lasting memory of him will always be the emotion he showed here winning our 55th league title. Rest in Peace Jimmy"

He further added,

“Rangers and Scottish football as a whole, have lost a legend and a friend today. He was a family man, a devoted father, grandfather and husband. He will be sorely missed and I send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Bell family at this difficult time on behalf of Rangers Football Club.”





James Tavernier said: "Although he was officially a 'Kitman'. He was much much more than that. Few people are synonymous with a football club in the modern day era. He was at Ibrox for longer than I have been alive."

Following the tragic news, a flood of tributes poured in from supporters on social media.

Tributes poured in for the Rangers Club legend as news of his death became public. People took to social media to pay tribute to Jimmy Bell.













One tribute noted: "Jimmy Bell's 41 year association with The Rangers. From joining the club as coach driver and mechanic in 1981 to the dug out alongside the likes of Souness, Smith, McLeish etc. His standards, traditions and superstitions are the epitome of a Ranger."









Another fan wrote: "If there is one photo that speaks a thousand words it's this of Jimmy Bell when the enormity of Rangers winning 55 really hit him... I for one are glad the man saw it after everything our club was put through! May you rest in peace good man"





Frankie from GersnetOnline commented: "Jimmy Bell wasn't a player. He didn't score important goals or save penalties. Neither did he invest millions or lead the club in the business world. But, through a fantastic personality and in his daily dealings with dozens of players of all creeds & colours he dies a legend."





The outpouring of tributes continue to flood social media as people remember Bell's contributions and long-standing association with the Rangers football club. Rangers FC have lost one of their legends and friends today, and everyone is devastated by the news. He was devoted to his family. He shared a home with his father and grandfather. He will be missed by everyone who knew him, and many have expressed their condolences to the family.

