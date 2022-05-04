Who was Jimmy Bell? Exploring the legacy of late Rangers FC kit man as he dies at 69

Rangers legendary kit man Jimmy Bell passed away at the age of 69 on May 2, 2022. The club paid tribute to Bell, who is considered a cult hero among fans and a fixture at his boyhood club.
According to sources, the deceased had life-threatening health issues that caused him to deteriorate while damaging his internal organs.
The club released a statement which read:
“'Rangers Football Club are today devastated to announce the death of our much-loved, legendary kit man, Jimmy Bell. Jimmy, who has served the club for over 30 years and been a friend and confidant to numerous generations of players and staff, will be so sadly missed by everyone.”
Exploring the legacy of Jimmy Bell
Jimmy Bell devoted his entire life to the Rangers Football Club. He worked under managers ranging from Graeme Souness to Giovanni. Rangers chairman Douglas Park reiterated Bell's importance to the club and his constant presence, having "witnessed some of the best days in our 150-year history." Bell stood by the club at their lowest and showed selfless dedication regardless of the task at hand.
Praising Bell, the chairman called his worth ethic "unrivaled." He said,
“He put in countless hours of practice and game preparation for each training session and game. He loved working for his boyhood club because no job was too big or too small for him.”
He further added,
“Rangers and Scottish football as a whole, have lost a legend and a friend today. He was a family man, a devoted father, grandfather and husband. He will be sorely missed and I send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Bell family at this difficult time on behalf of Rangers Football Club.”
Following the tragic news, a flood of tributes poured in from supporters on social media.
The outpouring of tributes continue to flood social media as people remember Bell's contributions and long-standing association with the Rangers football club.