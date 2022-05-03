Rangers vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Rangers are set to play RB Leipzig at the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League.

Rangers come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Ange Postecoglou's Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. A first-half goal from Portuguese winger Jota for Celtic was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Zambian striker Fashion Sakala for Rangers.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to ten-man Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga. A goal from Swiss attacker Breel Embolo and a brace from Germany international Jonas Hofmann secured the win for Borussia Monchengladbach, who had Swiss centre-back Nico Elvedi sent off in the second-half. French forward Christopher Nkunku scored the goal for RB Leipzig.

Rangers vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

Rangers played RB Leipzig in the reverse leg, and were beaten 1-0. A late second-half goal from Spanish left-back Angelino sealed the deal for RB Leipzig.

Rangers form guide in the Scottish Premiership: D-W-W-L-W

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-W-W-W

Rangers vs RB Leipzig Team News

Rangers

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be unable to call upon the services of Romanian attacker Ianis Hagi, midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh, Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos and Swedish centre-back Filip Helander. There are doubts over the availability of Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Jamaica international Kemar Roofe.

Injured: Filip Helander, Alfredo Morelos, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Ianis Hagi

Doubtful: Aaron Ramsey, Kemar Roofe

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig will be without Malian midfielder Amadou Haidara. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Domenico Tedesco is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Amadou Haidara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rangers vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (5-3-2): Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, John Lundstram, Calvin Bassey, Borna Barisic, Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield, Fashion Sakala, Ryan Kent

Rangers Football Club @RangersFC Thank you for your support today.



We'll see you at Ibrox on Thursday night for our Thank you for your support today.We'll see you at Ibrox on Thursday night for our @EuropaLeague semi-final. 👏 Thank you for your support today.🏡 We'll see you at Ibrox on Thursday night for our @EuropaLeague semi-final. https://t.co/MpLWuS2dPb

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi, Lukas Klostermann, Nordi Mukiele, Josko Gvardiol, Benjamin Henrichs, Konrad Laimer, Tyler Adams, Marcel Halstenberg, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Dominik Szoboszlai

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Rangers vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Rangers will be fairly confident coming into this game, with only one goal separating them and RB Leipzig. Furthermore, Ibrox, as witnessed before, has been vociferous in its support of Rangers, and it will not be surprising to see RB Leipzig endure a cauldron-like atmosphere.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, have the necessary quality to win the Europa League. The Bundesliga side hold the advantage, but they will surely be cautious.

RB Leipzig to progress to the next round.

Prediction: Rangers 1-2 RB Leipzig

Edited by Abhinav Anand