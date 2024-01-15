Who are Jodie Colvin and Elisha Robinson? Suspects accused of s*xually assaulting vulnerable woman, feeding her human feces

Jodie Colvin and Elisha Robinson, both 23, are reportedly sentenced to 12 years and nine months for s*xually assaulting a 21-year-old woman on January 12, 2024.

The investigation, initiated in response to a reported incident, has revealed shocking details about the alleged assault. The victim, whose identity is protected, was forced to eat human feces, poured acid and hot water on her, hit her face, and was allegedly p*netrated without consent.

The victim was kidnapped in Norwich city center on February 6, 2023, and was driven to Colvin's home in the village of Mulbarton. She was allegedly mentally and physically assaulted by Jodie Colvin, Elisha Robinson, and a boy whose identity has remained anonymous for legal reasons.

Why did Jodie Colvin and Elisha Robinson allegedly assault a victim?

On February 6, 2023, the trio of Jodie Colvin, Elisha Robinson, and an anonymous boy allegedly conspired to meet the victim in a cinema in Norwich that evening. They kidnapped her and drove her to a bungalow, where she was allegedly tortured for seven hours.

As reported by the Norwich Crown Court, the women were high on cocaine and sent messages to each other about how they could torture the 21-year-old victim.

Jodie Colvin (L) & Elisha Robinson (R), were both jailed for 12 years and nine months for allegedly assaulting (Image via X/@DavidSocial1976)

Moreover, it is reported that the two women filmed each other while torturing her and later searched on the internet for multiple ways to kill her and how to dispose of the body.

The reason reported for the alleged abuse of the victim was her friendship with a 15-year-old person.

The victim gave a statement in court and said nothing will ever be the same. She said,

"I really struggle to get my head around how a human being could treat another human the way I was treated. And why did it happen to me? I can barely sleep as I keep reliving the whole thing and if I do sleep, I wake up terrified from recurring nightmares."

She further added,

"The knock-on-effect of the assault and the damage it has caused to myself, and my family, will last forever. Nothing will ever be the same again."

However, both Jodie Colvin and Elisha Robinson were sentenced to 12 years and nine months after admitting to assault by p*netration and engaging the victim in s*xual activities without her consent.

The 17-year-old boy, along with the two women, was sentenced to six years of prison in a youth detention center for his involvement in false imprisonment, s*xual activities, harming the body, and pouring acidic substances, leading to a "hugely traumatic" experience for the victim.

At 05:30 am in the morning on February 7, 2023, the trio left the bungalow with a baseball bat and threatened the victim not to tell anyone about what happened, or else they would kill her sister.

The victim showed bravery and raised the alarm at a nearby house before the police and emergency services were called. Later the same day, the trio were arrested at Robinson's home in the village of Attleborough.

Jodie Colvin (L) & Robinson (R) sentenced to prison (Image via X/@mbga_uk)

Norfolk Constabulary's Detective Sergeant Tom Cole, who has led the investigation, said after the hearing,

"This was a horrific, calculated, and vicious attack over a number of hours. I want to thank her for showing such courage and bravery to tell us what they had done to her. I hope this sentence provides some closure and some justice."

However, the sentencing judge, Andrew Shaw, said,

"How you can treat another human being in this way is beyond me."

Who are Jodie Colvin and Elisha Robinson?

Jodie Colvin and Elisha are both 23-year-old young females. They are college friends and have known each other for so long. However, they knew the victim through a mutual relationship. The young ladies were unhappy with the victim's friendship with a 15-year-old. Colvin and Robinson both lived in Attleborough, Norfolk, England.

However, they were arrested on February 7, 2023, and sentenced to jail on January 12, 2024.