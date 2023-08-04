Former No. 4 pick Josh Jackson accused of sexual assault

Josh Jackson, the former No. 4 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met at a 2022 Super Bowl party. Sportico broke the news, which reported that the woman has raised a civil rape suit against Jackson.

From the sounds of things, there is no ongoing criminal investigation in the matter, meaning that there are no criminal charges against Jackson. According to the report, John Lauro, the attorney representing and defending former United States President Donald Trump, has taken up defense of Jackson.

So far, Jackson has yet to release a statement on the matter.

Heading into the 2023-24 NBA season, the case certainly isn't doing Josh Jackson any favors as he looks to sign with an NBA team. While he recently spent several years with the Pistons before joining the Sacramento Kings, his most recent stop was in the NBA G League.

Josh Jackson’s previous controversies in the NBA

Although the latest news regarding Josh Jackson has come as a surprise, it isn’t the first time that the former No. 4 pick found himself involved in controversy. Back in 2019, Josh Jackson was accused of getting his infant daughter high on marijuana after the mother of his daughter alleged that she could smell the drug on their daughter.

Jackson vehemently denied the claims, writing in a text message that everyone else at his house would back him up on the fact that he doesn’t use the drug when his daughter is around.

A statement from his lawyer at the time which was relayed by BleacherReport, reads:

"Josh Jackson categorically denies these defamatory and deeply upsetting allegations. He would never endanger the well-being of his daughter or any other child. Period. We look forward to clearing Josh’s name as swiftly as possible and continuing to pursue justice for his daughter.”

Several weeks prior to the incident, Jackson was arrested at Rolling Loud in Miami for reportedly trying to enter the VIP area of the festival and then evading police during the arrest.

Since then, Jackson had seemingly kept himself out of trouble for the last few years prior to the latest allegations.

With the NBA season set to tip off in October, only time will tell whether the situation will impact his future in the league as he looks to make the jump from the G League back to the NBA.

