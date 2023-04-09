Who was John Regan? Former Frehley's Comet bassist dies aged 71

The well-known musician, songwriter, and bassist, John Regan recently passed away on April 7 at the age of 71. He breathed his last at his residence in Wappingers Falls in Poughkeepsie, New York, and his cause of death remains unknown.

I95 WRKI star Pam Brooks paid tribute to Regan by posting a picture and writing that she had no words to express her sadness over his death. She added that he was known to many as "Skinny" and apart from being a legendary bass player, he loved his family and friends.

"John made such an impact on everyone he knew, and he did it with such joy. My heart is very heavy today. RIP John. You will forever be missed. The honor of being surrounded by John, ad Peter Frampton."

Several fans and followers of the artist also took to social media to mourn his loss as news of his passing began to do the rounds online.

John Regan was known as a member of Frehley's Comet

Born on October 28, 1951, John Regan joined the rock band Frehley's Comet in 1984. The legendary group was established by former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley.

Frehley's Comet released only three albums during its time in the music industry. This began with their self-titled debut album in July 1987. The album reached the 43rd position on the US Billboard 200 charts. This was followed by Second Sighting in May 1988. The album received positive reviews and managed to grab the 81st spot on the US Billboard 200 chart.

The group's final album was titled Trouble Walkin' and it was released in 1989. Ahead of this, they released an EP titled Live+1 in 1988. The EP featured five songs and reached the 84th position on the US Billboard 200 chart.

The band was famous for songs including Rock Soldiers, Into the Night, We Got Your Rock, Calling to You, Stranger in a Strange Land, Time Ain’t Runnin’ Out, and more.

Apart from Frehley and Regan, the band also included Anton Fig, Richie Scarlet, Arthur Stead, Tod Howarth, Billy Ward, and Jamie Oldaker.

John Regan left Frehley's Comet in 1990 and continued to play with musicians and bands like The Rolling Stones, Dave Edmunds, Robin Trower, David Lee Roth, John Waite, and others.

Regan was then featured on a radio show called Café Italia in 2014. He then joined another band, Four By Fate, and worked with the group on an album called Relentless.

