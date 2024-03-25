Who is Jordan Page? Family influencer with 8 kids announces divorce from husband Bubba

Influencers Bubba and Jordan Page recently took to Instagram to announce that they were separating. The couple has since asked for privacy as they deal with the difficult time alongside their eight children.

Specific details regarding the decision behind their divorce were not made public at the time of writing this article.

Bubba Page took to Instagram yesterday and shared a carousel of images of the Page family. He also wrote in the caption that Jordan and he “will be discontinuing” their marriage. Bubba added:

“We still love and respect each other, support each other, work extremely well together, and will continue to do so. You will still be seeing us in each other’s content from time to time, as we are still- and will always be- a close-knit family of 10, and our topmost important goal is to be the best co-parents possible for our kids.”

Bubba went on to add that the family will not be getting into the specifics of the separation. He also requested followers not discuss the same with the children, by saying:

“Thank you in advance also for never discussing this issue with any of our kids (ever) as they are little rockstars, doing amazingly well, and we want to keep it that way. Thanks for being here and for continuing to be part of our family journey.”

Bubba Page is married to Jordan Page, a family vlogger best known for sharing content related to being a mother and home organization. She uploaded the same caption to an Instagram post as she shared the news of the divorce as well.

Jordan Page is 38 years old

Jordan Page calls herself ‘The Fun Cheap or Free Queen’ on social media. According to her blog, she is a “Family Finance and Frugal Living expert” whose mission is to ensure people live an “ABUNDANT life… on any budget.”

She founded The Page Company in 2011 to help people “build stronger homes and families.” The organization offers a variety of educational content that can help with budgeting, meal planning, productivity, and more.

Apart from founding the aforementioned company, she is also the founder of Shelf Cooking. The bio for the organization’s Instagram page reads:

“Let us teach you how to shop your pantry, reinvent leftovers, and Shelf Cook like a pro!”

According to her official YouTube channel, where she has amassed nearly one million subscribers, she has appeared on numerous shows, including Dr Phil, Good Morning America, The Today Show, Rachael Ray, and more.

Her most recent YouTube video titled Mom hacks! How to look put together as a busy mom of 8… in minutes! By Jordan Page was uploaded a month ago.

Jordan Page consistently posts content on her Instagram page. Meanwhile, Bubba has also remained active on his social media platform.