Who is Katie Couric married to? Journalist welcomes grandson named after late first husband 

Journalist Katie Couric took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she is officially a grandmother. The television personality shared that her daughter Ellie and son-in-law, Mark Dobrosky, welcomed their first son, John Albert Dobrosky. She also revealed that the child is being nicknamed “Jay” in honor of her late husband.

On Sunday, the 67-year-old revealed that John Albert Dobrosky was born on March 23 at 8:23 a.m. He reportedly weighed nearly seven pounds. She also added:

“He will be called Jay in honor of his maternal grandfather. Albert is after Mark’s paternal grandfather. Mom and Dad (Ellie and Mark) are over the moon (it was a full moon) I am thrilled to have my first grandchild, Carrie can’t wait to be a cool Aunt and Molner is enjoying handing out cigars. We feel so blessed. We’ll have more tomorrow in Wake-Up Call.”

Katie Couric was married to Jay Monahan, who sadly passed away in 1998 after battling colon cancer. She then married John Molner, a banker and businessman, in 2014.

Everything to know about John Molner as Katie Couric announces birth of grandchild

John Molner earned his bachelor’s degree from Trinity College. He went on to pursue a master’s in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Following graduation, he worked at Brown Brothers Harriman for 32 years, before retiring.

He is now reportedly a senior advisor at a financial firm and also the co-founder and CEO of Katie Couric Media alongside his wife.

John Molner has two children, Henry and Allie, from his previous marriage.

Molner met Katie Couric in 2012 after the latter expressed interest in dating a doctor. When the latter asked her friend to set her up with a surgeon, the unnamed friend ended up fixing up the journalist with the banker. In an interview with PEOPLE in 2018, she recalled:

"In 2012 I was single, again, and I asked a friend of mine, Molly, who's husband is a trauma surgeon, if her husband knew any other doctors because I thought I'd like to go out with a doctor."

Molner went on to propose to Couric in 2013, leading to them tying the knot in Couric’s East Hampton, New York, residence the following year. The event was attended not only by Molner’s children but also by Couric’s daughters, Ellie and Carrie.

Speaking about their relationship, Couric revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show:

“I met an incredible person and I could not be happier… he’s so great and he puts up with me. I’m a total mess and he’s super neat, and he calls me tornado.”

In interviews, Couric has said she found it difficult to cope with her first husband's cancer journey during his last days. During a conversation with Today magazine, she recalled how she managed to get through the difficult times by focusing on work:

“Working was my salvation. If I was doing a cooking segment, I couldn’t be thinking about, you know, Jay’s latest scan. It helped me maintain my sanity.”

She also stated in a recent interview with TODAY, that although she was excited by the birth of her grandson, it was also a bittersweet moment, as her late husband has missed pivotal moments of his children’s lives.