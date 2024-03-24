Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty to pay $500,000 in lawsuit concerning alleged backstage assault

Nicki Minaj, the Trinidadian-born rapper, and her husband Kenneth Petty might have to pay $500,000 to a security guard after ignoring his alleged assault lawsuit.

As per court documents obtained by media outlets, the incident occurred during a Nicki World Tour show in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2019, where guard Thomas Weidenmulle claims he was assaulted. Weidenmulle then filed a lawsuit against the couple, seeking $753,000 in damages in 2022.

On Friday, March 22, 2024, filings revealed a default judgment entered against Nicki and Kenneth in L.A. County Superior Court. They have been ordered to pay Thomas $503,318.02 for failing to respond to his injury lawsuit filed in 2022.

Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty's failure to respond to assault lawsuit might cost them $500,000

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty tied the knot on October 21, 2019. The couple met in high school and briefly dated at the time, but then lost touch until they reconnected in 2018. She welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband Kenneth on September 30, 2020.

In recent developments from the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Judge Lynne M. Hobbs ordered the couple to pay $503,318.02 in a default judgment. This ruling came after they failed to compensate security guard Thomas Weidenmuller for an alleged assault that occurred in 2019.

During one of Nicki Minaj's performances in Frankfurt, Germany, a fan breached the security barricade and managed to reach the stage. Her security team, including Weidenmuller, managed to escort the fan offstage less than 15 seconds later. However, the couple was not pleased by the incident and called on the group after the show.

Nicki Minaj then allegedly called a female security guard on the team a “f*cking b*tch” and publicly criticized her on social media. Thomas intervened and helped the female guard out of the situation. He returned to Nicki’s dressing room to address the issue where she allegedly threw a shoe at him. Petty entered the room and reportedly punched him in the face as Minaj began cursing. Two of Minaj’s security guards were also present during the incident.

In court proceedings in 2022, Weidenmuller claimed that the assault resulted in severe injuries, including a broken jaw requiring eight surgeries for repair. He also suffered pain in his head, neck, and face.

In the first lawsuit, Thomas asked the court to award him $724,000 for his medical bills, and the lawsuit was for "battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence." However, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty failed to appear for the hearing in the 2022 lawsuit, leading Weidenmuller to request a default judgment in his favor.

As of now, there has been no response from the rapper or Petty regarding the lawsuit.

Currently, Nicki Minaj is actively touring with the Pink Friday 2 World Tour, her fourth solo and fifth overall concert tour.