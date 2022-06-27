Who is Josh Gad's wife? All about his family as 'Frozen' star mourns death of 20-year old nephew

Josh Gad recently lost his nephew Marco, who died in his sleep at the age of 20. On June 26, Gad shared the news of his nephew's death, expressing his grief in a tweet,

“Thank you all for your love. Our beloved nephew Marco passed away in his sleep at 20, his life cut far too short and our pain far too deep. Our family is trying to make sense of it all but your support has been incredible.”

Celebrities like LeVar Burton and Bradley Whitford extended their support to the Frozen star. In another tweet, he also voiced his opinion over the aftermath of overturning Roe v. Wade and wrote that he is trying to balance his loss with everything that is happening outside. He stated,

“Sometimes you need a shoulder to cry on, a hand to hold or a partner to fight alongside. To every woman in fear today, I will be all of the above.”

He asked everyone to fight for women's rights, stating that he will always be there to support them.

Everything known about Josh Gad’s wife

Born on October 14, 1975, Ida Darvish is mostly known for her work on projects like Inferno, She Wants Me, and Assassin’s Creed: Revelations. Details about her family and educational background are not known at this time.

Darvish started her career with small roles in AppleJax and YoYo, and The Holy Cannoli in 2001. She then appeared in The Astronaut Farmer in 2006 and in a supporting role in Rick Speed, Private Shrink in 2007. The same year, she provided her voice as Mirela Djuric in the famous video game, Assassin’s Creed.

Josh Gad and Ida Darvish attend the Los Angeles Premiere of the new HBO Series "Avenue 5" at Avalon Hollywood (Image via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

She continued to provide her voice for the Assassin’s Creed sequels – Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed: Revelations. She portrayed Didi in six episodes of the series Gigi: Almost American in 2011.

She was then cast as Helen in She Wants Me and Marta Alvarez in Inferno in 2016. She won several accolades for her performances, including an ASCAP Award and a Canopus Award.

Darvish also produced of a few noteworthy projects, including Rick Speed, Private Shrink, The Lost Nomads: Get Lost! and Gigi: Almost American. However, she has been inactive as a producer since 2014.

Josh Gad and Ida Darvish’s relationship timeline

Josh Gad and Ida Darvish first met in 2004 while performing together on stage in a play by David Ives titled All in the Timing. Gad and Darvish were cast as a married couple.

The Beauty and the Beast star tied the knot with Darvish in 2008. They welcomed their first daughter Ava in 2011 and their second daughter Isabella in 2014.

Gad is mostly known for voicing the character Olaf in the Frozen franchise. Apart from that, he has appeared in other films like The Internship, The Wedding Ringer, The Angry Birds Movie, Murder on the Orient Express, and more. He has worked on TV shows like Modern Family, ER, and Bored to Death, among others.

