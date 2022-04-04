Who is Nate Bargatze? LeVar Burton roasts Will Smith over Chris Rock Oscars slap at Grammys 2022 

American actor LeVar Burton took a dig at Will Smith over his infamous Oscars slap before the 64th Grammy Awards officially began on Sunday.

The 65-year-old emceed the pre-show for the Grammys, where the non-televised awards were presented before the main show.

While on stage, LeVar Burton introduced the next presenter, Nate Bargatze, but warned the audience that he was a comedian. He said in reference to the Will Smith-Chris Rock fiasco:

"I want to warn you all that our next presenter is a comedian, if you know what I mean. So, I need to caution everybody, remain in your seats and keep your hands to yourself."

Bargatze was one of the nominees at the Grammy Awards 2022 for Best Comedy Album. However, Louis C.K's Sincerely, Louis C.K. won the award in the end.

Who is Nate Bargatze, the comedian LeVar Burton referred to in his Will Smith joke?

Originally from Old Hickory, Tennessee, Nate Bargatze is an American standup comedian known for his easygoing and self-deprecating jokes. He was working as a water meter reader when he and his co-worker decided to quit their jobs and pursue careers in comedy in Chicago.

The duo moved to Chicago in 2002 and found work at a local bar. They enrolled at the legendary improv hub, Second City, where many of their favorite Saturday Night Live cast members trained.

Bargatze then moved to New York City and spent the next several years developing his material and talents in the city's comedy clubs. He was finally cast on Conan O'Brien's Late Night Show in 2008 and again in 2009.

In 2011, Bargatze received his own Comedy Central Presents special after winning both the New York Comedy Festival and the Boston Comedy Festival in 2010.

In September 2012, Aspecialthing Records launched his debut standup album, Yelled at by a Clown, which debuted at number two on the Billboard Comedy Albums list.

As for the Grammy Awards 2022, Bargatze came on stage in an all-black ensemble, along with a matte black motorcycle helmet. He said:

“They said comedians have to wear these now at award shows during their joke wars. It doesn’t even cover your face, I think it just focuses where you would hit me.”

In their jokes, LeVar Burton and Nate Bargatze were referring to last week's infamous Oscars incident. During the ceremony, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head.

Smith bagged an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard on the night. He was facing expulsion or suspension from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences when he resigned from the organization on April 1.

